SBC Summit Barcelona will introduce attendees to new technologies and the metaverse

SBC Summit Barcelona will introduce its attendees to the new era of technology and the much-debated concept of the metaverse in the dedicated ‘Emerging tech, blockchain and metaverse’ zone during the leading sports betting and iGaming industry event on 20-22 September.

The zone will host the inaugural SBC First Pitch Barcelona powered by Yolo Investments. Six industry start-ups will pitch their product in front of investors, competing for an exclusive prize package valued at over €50,000.

On the exhibition floor, the delegates will get a first look at the latest technologies and innovations from industry start-ups, as the six shortlisted companies for the First Pitch competition — Kero Gaming, OSAI, XRBET, Paradox, POW Gaming and Network Gaming — will be exhibiting in the relevant area.

Zone highlights include a keynote from the metaverse trailblazer Matthew Ball, as he will bring more clarity on what the metaverse is, when it might emerge, and its relevance to our industry.

The agenda also features an impressive speaker lineup delivering hours of conference content focused on Web 3.0, NFTs, cryptocurrencies and the new technologies that will shape the industry’s future.

The panel discussions will prove valuable to C-level executives looking to modernise their company’s strategy, product and marketing professionals and the start-ups operating in the industry.

Other highlights from the conference agenda include:

Wednesday, 21 September 2022

The ‘Marketing in the metaverse’ session focuses on the best ways to ensure your product gets noticed in the metaverse. The panel comprises Ulrich Gilot (Head of Media, Betsson Group), Marcus Holmström (Co-founder and CEO, The Gang), Eddie Boyle (International Commercial Director, Azerion ), Lewis Buck (Sports Partnerships Manager, Bidstack), and Fredrik Kinge (CEO & Partner, ECI Media Management). The speakers will discuss how companies can leverage the opportunities of new technological advancements and whether ‘getting there first’ will give them an edge over their competitors.

Mark Grech (Chief Product and Technology Officer, theWKND), David Bartram (Co-founder, CryptoGamblingNews.com ), John Caldwell , (Co-Founder, i3Soft), Lorena Torregrosa (COO, Lynxbet), and Dan Gunsberg (Co-Founder, Hxro) will be on a panel examining how operators can use blockchain technologies to improve trust in their brands and the lessons traditional operators can learn from crypto casinos.

Thursday, 22 September 2022

Tom Waterhouse (Chief Investment Officer, WaterhouseVC), Sandford Loudon (Partner, Oakvale Capital), David VanEgmond (CEO & Founder, Bettor Capital) and Richard Carter (Former CEO, Bragg Gaming & SBTech) will discuss ‘ Emerging Tech & Blockchain – Where should the money flow?’ The panellists will focus on where investors and start-ups should focus their investment and acquisition strategies in an environment with plenty of markets, fertile new tech and various product verticals.

Stuart Morrison (CEO, Crypto Snack), Paul Polterauer (CEO & Co-founder, HEROcoin), Yonit Shvinkelstain (Co-Founder, Leverage), and Eilon Arad (CEO, CoinPoint) will discuss whether the tokens are the next big opportunity for engagement and assess the role of tokens moving forward.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: “We always say that our industry is dynamic and quick to adapt to new circumstances. Technology is more accessible, people’s habits are changing, and the customers are more sophisticated than ever, making it harder to acquire and retain leads whether you’re a B2B or a B2C business.”

“This is why the ‘Emerging tech, Blockchain & Metaverse’ zone is our latest addition to the SBC Summit Barcelona 2022 floor plan. I recommend it to our attendees to follow the panel sessions at the dedicated stage, as emerging technologies and the rise of the metaverse are relevant to every industry vertical out there.”

SBC Summit Barcelona is taking place between September 20-22. Get your full access pass to SBC’s biggest-to-date event for €495 or bring along two (or more) team members and save 30% on your tickets.