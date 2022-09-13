Summit Spotlight: Receptional – learning & executing a tech-first approach

Share Facebook

Dean Rowland, Director of Receptional will be spearheading the full-service digital marketing agency’s presence at next week’s SBC Summit Barcelona (20-22 September).

Operating since 1999, Receptional has implemented a tech-first approach to deliver on client targets through the use of proprietary-built marketing tools, generating deeper customer insights and actionable results.

Rowland tells SBC why Receptional’s Google presentation should not be missed by Barcelona delegates on Wednesday 12:00.

SBC: What makes SBC Summit Barcelona stand out as an event?

SBC Barcelona is one of the highlights of the conference calendar, with brands from all corners of sports betting and iGaming attending. There are so many reasons to attend from the content to conference floor, to the awards and best-in-class parties.

SBC: What’s the most exciting market you are currently working in or planning to work in?

Receptional are lucky enough to work with brands across the industry and globe. We’re on the lookout for international sportsbook and casino brands in the UK, USA and Canada looking to get ahead of the sporting season with the World Cup, horse racing season and Superbowl fast-approaching.

SBC: What industry innovation will capture the most attention in the next 12 months?

Understanding Google’s new features will be key for brands’ having an effective digital marketing strategy.

All Barcelona delegates can find out how to respond in our talk in Room 5 – Affiliate, media and marketing stage, 12:10, Wednesday 21 September.

SBC: What core challenges do you help solve for your customers/partners?

We love working with challenger brands in challenging markets to help them achieve digital growth. We navigate evolving regulation and contribute unique insights, helping brands drive change and steal market share.

We deliver creative, award-winning digital campaigns through Smart Digital Thinking, which encompasses our proprietary tools platform, Signal, strategic process and commitment to developing our people.

SBC: Who have you especially enjoyed working with over the past year?

One to note is the amazing SEO and Digital PR work we have done with Casumo, helping them to achieve; more super tier links than their competitors; push up to 4th in the SERPs; and increase their Domain Rating to 77.

We are also proud partners of SBC Barcelona, running paid media campaigns for the event in 2022.

SBC: What are you hoping to learn from the conference at SBC Summit Barcelona?

We’re looking to learn from old and new contacts, absorb all of the great content from the conference talks and get insights into the latest trends.

