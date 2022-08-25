Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has signed its latest strategic agreement, partnering with online casino operator Luckiest.com.

The London-based solutions supplier will support Luckiest.com’s ‘brand new casino concept’ across international and emerging markets with its igaming platform.

Covering an initial four-year period, the contract includes a renewal caveat and has set out a goal to leverage Luckiest.com’s SEO potential and build positive brand acuity, targeting the .com markets.

Richard Brown, GiG CEO, said: “I am happy to enter into this partnership with Luckiest.com. Armed with a strong domain and a plan to define that brand across the .com markets, coupled with the powerful GiG PAM, we believe we have an exceptional opportunity on our hands.

“We share our values around personalisation, customer experience and the importance of traffic when building a casino brand from the ground up. We look forward to working closely with the team to maximise potential through a successful launch.”

GiG will support Luckiest.com’s debut as a casino, which the firm believes is indicative of its ability to back the launch and expansion of online challenger brands in the casino sector.

The company further outlined that the partnership is part of its wider strategy to support unique casino brands and concepts, and follows a range of agreements with international betting and gaming brands.

Sam Johnson, CEO of Luckiest.com, said: “Choosing the right Platform for this project was our number one priority. From our first conversations, GiG really bought into our vision for an exciting, personalised player experience.

“Coupled with the various tools and features offered by GiG, we have confidence we can build a truly unique offering.”

The deal follows the publication of GiG’s interim trading results, which showed a record group-wide Q2 revenue of €22m, a 37% increase on the corresponding 2021 turnover of €16.1m.

2022 momentum has seen the company extend its European-focused agreement with Novibet, and secure market entry in Canada via Ontario whilst simultaneously signing a platform and managed services partnership with the Aspers Group in the UK, among other developments.