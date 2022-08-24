Dazn’s Shay Segev to examine convergence of entertainment, media and sports betting at SBC Summit Barcelona

Share Facebook

Shay Segev, CEO of the world-leading sports entertainment company DAZN Group, will share his thoughts on the convergence of the worlds of entertainment, media, and sports betting during a special keynote and a panel session at the SBC Summit Barcelona conference and trade show.

The keynote and the panel form part of the agenda for Wednesday, 21 September, the first full day of the global sports betting and iGaming industry event taking place at Fira de Barcelona Montjuic.

Segev’s participation in the conference comes at a time when DAZN finds itself the centre of attention in the international betting industry after it unveiled plans to launch the DAZN Bet sportsbook, recently soft launching the service in the UK.

Segev said: “The convergence of media and sports betting is the future. My main priority as the CEO of DAZN Group is to deliver an immersive experience and a great product, as DAZN evolves into a true destination for sports fans. I am looking forward to sharing my ideas on how the different worlds of media, entertainment, and sports correlate and the business potential of this convergence with the SBC Summit Barcelona audience.”

Since its launch in 2016, DAZN’s innovative service has grown to become the leading destination for sports fans across the globe. The platform is home to a portfolio of more than 700 live and on-demand sports rights, including La Liga, Serie A and the NFL, and streams approximately one billion hours of live sports content yearly across 200 countries and territories.

Despite this success, DAZN revealed an intention to expand and diversify its revenue streams with the appointment of the ex-Entain CEO Segev as its sole chief executive earlier this year. His technology and operations experience is expected to play an instrumental role in achieving the company’s goal of focusing on betting, NFTs and eCommerce.

In April, DAZN, under Segev’s leadership, announced a strategic partnership with Pragmatic Group to develop a refreshed betting product for sports fans. A business headquartered in Gibraltar will launch and operate a new betting service under the DAZN Bet brand.

Segev’s background in delivering technological transformation and diversifying the company’s offerings will be highly relevant to his involvement at the Summit.

During his keynote speech, Segev will discuss sports betting as a recreational, immersive and interactive product and present his future vision of the industry, which is increasingly driving toward the convergence of entertainment and sports betting.

After the keynote speech, Segev will take part in a panel discussion on the converging worlds of entertainment, media and sports betting. He will be joined by LiveScore Group CEO Sam Sadi to reflect on the opportunities for further convergence outside of betting’s traditional verticals and whether the trend of major operators repositioning themselves as entertainment companies is proving effective in attracting the mainstream player.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: “DAZN is one of the most talked about and potentially most disruptive new market entrants for years. I look forward to having Shay speak at our flagship event.

“He’s the perfect person to discuss where our industry stands in terms of convergence of media, entertainment and sports. Conference content like this reminds us how important it is to embrace the latest technologies and trends.”

Book your ticket to SBC Summit Barcelona to gain access to insights from 350 leading industry executives and specialists. The currently active Early Bird rate saves you €145. Promo expires on 26 August.