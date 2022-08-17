OneFootball recruits Jean Charles Gaudechon to lead Labs Web3 venture 

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

OneFootball has confirmed the appointment of Jean Charles Gaudechon as Chief Executive of its ‘OneFootball Labs’ joint-venture.

In 2022, OneFootball entered a three-way JV with Web3 games studio Animoca Brands and blockchain investment fund Liberty City Ventures to launch OneFootball Labs – a strategic venture that aims to pioneer football’s next commercial assets through blockchain and Web3 innovations.

Taking lead of the joint-venture, Gaudechon joins Berlin-based OneFootball from gaming giant EA, where he served as Group GM overseeing Asian market studios and product launches.

Gaudechon will be charged with developing OneFootball first Web3 offering and further fan-led experiences and assets to help bolster the firm’s status as global football’s biggest fan-led platform and community.

JV developments have seen OneFootball Lab partners secure a combined $300m Series-D investment to launch the Web3 business.

OneFootball Founder and CEO Lucas von Cranach branded Gaudechon as the ideal executive to lead Labs, recognising his knowledge and track record in delivering innovative projects to market.

von Cranach commented: “OneFootball Labs will catapult football into the world of Web3, and Jean-Charles is the perfect person to lead the revolution and help our team bring outstanding digital experiences to fans.

“His track record of creating amazing and acclaimed games makes him the perfect partner as we start to deliver beautiful digital products to benefit the ecosystem and which fans can enjoy.”

Gaudechon will be based out of Lisbon, charged with spearheading the development of Labs innovation and tech hub. Project developments have seen OneFootball Labs begin work on Web3 projects with its partners – Serie A, the Bundesliga and the Argentine Football Federation (AFF).

“OneFootball is the most exciting proposition in football media right now. It holds a unique place in the football ecosystem, sitting at the frontier of Web3. I am passionate about creating products and experiences that have a genuine impact on people’s lives – either by entertaining them or by providing a useful service.” – Gaudechon remarked on joining OneFootball.

“At OneFootball Labs I will be able to do both, bringing fans closer to football and giving them a part of the game to own like never before.”