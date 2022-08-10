Share Facebook

Kaizen Gaming, the international sports betting and gaming operator, has extended its partnership with games developer Leap Gaming.

Last renewed back in 2021, the new deal expansion will launch Leap’s products in Romania via Kaizen’s Betano sportsbook brand, including the Instant Euro-League Legends product, alongside Nascar Streak, Football Penalty Duel, Virtual Football Cup V2 and Football Streak.

Vangelis Kalloudis, Gaming Product Manager Kaizen Gaming’s Gaming Product Manager, stated: “We are extremely happy being the first to launch Leap Gaming’s innovative, fast and uniquely branded Virtual Sports in Romania. This represents our commitment to our customers for unique and highly entertaining content.”

Alongside its presence in Romania, Betano is also active in Germany, Bulgaria and Portugal. Meanwhile, Kaizen operates in its home market of Greece – as well as in Cyprus – via the Stoiximan sports betting unit.

Headquartered in Malta and London, Leap Gaming provides a wide range of virtual products, including the aforementioned football, basketball and motor racing offerings, in addition to other sports such as horse racing and tennis.

The firm secured a major milestone last year when the development of Instant EuroLeague Legends was completed and the product was subsequently launched in collaboration with IMG Arena and EuroLeague Basketball.

Under the terms of Leap’s 2021 contract renewal with Kaizen, the developer integrated Instant EuroLeague into Kaizen’s games portfolio for the first time, launching across the Greek firm’s gaming sites.

Andreea Stiru, Leap’s Head of Customer Success, said: “The launch of our unique and ultra-realistic Virtual Sports in Romania is an important achievement and we are delighted that we could do that through the long-time engagement with one of our most valuable partners, Kaizen Gaming.

“We are happy to know our games can now entertain players across this fine and demanding sports betting market.”