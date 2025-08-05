Share Facebook

GR8 Tech has appointed Sarkis Basmajian as Regional Sales Director for MENA, as the iGaming solutions provider sharpens its focus on what it describes as one of the industry’s most dynamic growth territories.

The hire forms part of a broader strategic push into the region where there is growing demand for agile, tailored platforms as different countries continue exploring or implementing regulatory frameworks.

The creation of the UAE’s General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), tasked with overseeing the tourism hotspot nation’s emerging gaming space, is arguably the biggest example of this.

Basmajian commented: “What excites me most about joining GR8 Tech is the clarity of vision. We’re building the infrastructure for the next era of iGaming.”

The deal is backed by what the firm calls its “heavyweight” tech – a fresh concept announced by GR8 Tech this year which took inspiration from its partnership with boxer Oleksandr Usyk.

The company also highlighted its geo-specific capabilities which it believes makes the firm well-positioned to meet the demands head-on.

Basmajian joins with close to a decade of experience in sales and account leadership within the iGaming sector, particularly across Tier 2 markets. At GR8 Tech, he will be looking to boost the company’s regional growth by forming partnerships and market-specific solutions.

Going beyond localisation

The new Sales Director described MENA as a fast-evolving area, suggesting operators there need more than localisation. “They need strategy, speed, and serious tech muscle,” he explained. “That’s exactly what we’re bringing to the table.”

The supplier believes that its work in low-bandwidth African markets and football-loving Latin America makes the firm a good fit for the MENA region’s challenges and growth potential.

GR8 Tech is particularly confident in its ability to customise its platform to meet regional needs, such as language and currency integration, payment systems and performance optimisation.

Yevhen Krazhan, CSO at GR8 Tech, added: “Our goal is simple: expand smart, launch fast, and deliver Heavyweight performance wherever we go. With Sarkis leading our regional efforts, we’re set to unlock our platform’s massive potential across the Middle East and North Africa.”

Speaking to SBC News last month following the launch of the “Heavyweight Club”, Krazhan outlined the vision behind this new initiative, highlighting its role in empowering clients to exceed expectations.

He said: “When we’re working with operators, our platform was initially built for high volumes, resilience and loads, and this is what we want to prove by running this campaign.

“The platform is a good fit, and is sportsbook driven. A lot of revenue that we deliver to clients will be generated by the sportsbook, which is definitely an area that is underestimated.”

