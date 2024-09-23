SBC News EveryMatrix appoints Kevin Furlong as Group CPO to lead 'one supplier' strategy,

EveryMatrix has confirmed the appointment of Kevin Furlong new Group Chief Product Officer (Group CPO).

Furlong will lead the company’s ‘one supplier’ strategy, overseeing both new and existing business.

With 20 years of experience in iGaming technology, Furlong joins EveryMatrix from Entain Plc, where he served as Director of Product and Platforms (2019-2023).

Of significance, EveryMatrix underscores Furlong’s experience across all core product disciplines and functions leading key projects and technology upgrades for Entain’s portfolio of European igaming brands and the firm’s BetMGM US sportsbook joint-venture.

2024 saw EveryMatrix reach the corporate milestone of servicing 300 customers and tech partners across all igaming disciplines. Over the past twelve months, EveryMatrix has secured new business accounts with Szerencsejáték ZRT, OPAP, Norsk Tipping, and Veikkaus.

Furlong will drive the ‘one supplier’ strategy, integrating CasinoEngine, OddsMatrix, GamMatrix, PartnerMatrix, and MoneyMatrix technologies into a unified offering.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO and Co-Founder of EveryMatrix, said: “EveryMatrix serves some of the largest and most demanding operators in the industry. Over two-thirds of our revenue comes from Tier 1 operators. To stay competitive, we need to continuously strengthen our team.

Kevin’s experience with top operators is invaluable. We’re excited to have him onboard as we continue to grow.

He’ll play a key role in enhancing the experience for all our customers.”

Kevin Furlong added: “I’m excited to join EveryMatrix and work on some of the industry’s top products. The company is growing rapidly, and we have exciting, achievable goals ahead.

My focus is on bringing all our products together to give customers and players the best possible experience. We’re already doing a lot, but there’s much more potential to unlock with the technology and expertise we have in-house.”

