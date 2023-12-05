Sportradar appoints Jim Bombassei as SVP of Corporate Finance

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Jim Bombassei has been appointed as Sportradar’s Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. He will report directly to the firm’s Chief Financial Officer, Gerard Griffin.

In his new role, Bombassei will take charge of building and maintaining relationships with global investment firms, as well as aligning the firm’s business model with its long-term strategy and financial goals.

Gerard Griffin, Chief Financial Officer at Sportradar, said: “We are pleased to welcome Jim to the Sportradar team. He is a talented and respected finance executive, with a wealth of investor relations experience and a track record of success. Jim will be a great asset as we continue to communicate our vision and strategy to the market and our investor community.”

Bombassei will leverage his notable financial and investor relations experience, having previously landed senior executive positions in the media, technology and gaming industries.

This will likely be valuable experience at Sportradar due to the Swiss sportstech and data company having estanise partnerships across the sports, media and betting landscapes.

Recent developments for the NYSE-listed firm in the second half of this year alone have seen deals inked across these three sectors, such as partnerships with NASCAR, BetMGM and most recently Canadian media outlet Sportsnet.

His most recent role saw him taking the position of the CFO of SciPlay Corporation, overseeing the firm’s accounting, financial reporting, FP&A and investor relations. He also boasts a 30-year tenure with Viacom where he also managed the company’s corporate finance and investor relations.