SBC News Sportradar appoints Jim Bombassei as SVP of Corporate Finance

Sportradar appoints Jim Bombassei as SVP of Corporate Finance

Ted Menmuir December 5, 2023 Latest News, North America, Technology Comments Off on Sportradar appoints Jim Bombassei as SVP of Corporate Finance

Jim Bombassei has been appointed as Sportradar’s Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. He will report directly to the firm’s Chief Financial Officer, Gerard Griffin.

In his new role, Bombassei will take charge of building and maintaining relationships with global investment firms, as well as aligning the firm’s business model with its long-term strategy and financial goals.

Gerard Griffin, Chief Financial Officer at Sportradar, said: “We are pleased to welcome Jim to the Sportradar team. He is a talented and respected finance executive, with a wealth of investor relations experience and a track record of success. Jim will be a great asset as we continue to communicate our vision and strategy to the market and our investor community.”

Bombassei will leverage his notable financial and investor relations experience, having previously landed senior executive positions in the media, technology and gaming industries.

This will likely be valuable experience at Sportradar due to the Swiss sportstech and data company having estanise partnerships across the sports, media and betting landscapes.

Recent developments for the NYSE-listed firm in the second half of this year alone have seen deals inked across these three sectors, such as partnerships with NASCAR, BetMGM and most recently Canadian media outlet Sportsnet.

His most recent role saw him taking the position of the CFO of SciPlay Corporation, overseeing the firm’s accounting, financial reporting, FP&A and investor relations. He also boasts a 30-year tenure with Viacom where he also managed the company’s corporate finance and investor relations.

Tags

Check Also

SBC News Sportradar enhances digital graphics for Sportsnet’s MLB & NHL broadcasts

Sportradar enhances digital graphics for Sportsnet’s MLB & NHL broadcasts

Canadian sports network Sportsnet has selected Sportradar to deliver immersive and data-driven content. Aiming to …

SBC News Caribbean CAGE engages bettors in ‘multiple jurisdictions’ via Sportradar

Caribbean CAGE engages bettors in ‘multiple jurisdictions’ via Sportradar

Sportradar has been named the official technology and services provider of Caribbean CAGE in a …

Carsten Koerl, Sportradar: the US, media rights and the importance of new data

Sportradar expects strong end to 2023 citing Q3 performance

Sportradar AG has updated its financial guidance for 2023 following continued momentum during Q3 which …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2023 | Manage cookies