2mee set for reverse takeover by GCG to accelerate enterprise strategy

2mee, the AI-enhanced business communications platform, has agreed to undergo a reverse takeover with Golden Rock Global (GCG).

This morning, media outlets were informed that “Golden Rock Global, a listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company, has been seeking opportunities within the fintech sector. It identified 2mee’s patented, next-generation, omni-channel communication platform as “the perfect fit for its ambitions.”

Dealmakers conveyed that the exact amount to be paid by GCG to 2mee shareholders is yet to be determined. However, the valuation is anticipated to fall between £6m-£8m, with the transaction being satisfied by the issuance of new GCG shares.

This transaction will enable 2mee to raise new capital, rapidly expand its business, hire more specialised talent, and enhance its technology stack.

Ross Andrews, Chairman of Golden Rock Global, stated: “We are delighted to be working with 2mee and its cutting-edge platform that allows brands to ‘deliver humans as messages.’ The global influencer market is substantial and set to grow further. 2mee’s technology empowers businesses to capitalise on this, impacting consumers at the pivotal decision-making moment.”

Based in York, 2mee was established in 2012 by the enterprise team of James Riley – who currently sits as the firm’s CEO – Chris Knight, and Dave Soppelsa.

The communications platform offers on-screen messages utilising influencers to boost brand engagement. This technology fosters genuine connections between brands and their audiences, particularly at significant decision-making junctures.

2mee and GCG aim for rapid growth in “the global influencer marketing sector”, projected by Statista to be valued at “US$21.1bn in 2023 and expected to surge to US$48bn by 2027.”

Riley commented: “Online gambling operators need to rise above the clamour created by their competitors and forge authentic human connections with their audiences. 2mee’s technology facilitates exactly that, influencing consumer behaviour at the vital decision point.

“In Golden Rock Global, we’ve found a team that recognises the transformative potential of our technology. This collaboration presents a unique opportunity to reshape how businesses across various sectors approach customer acquisition and retention. We are exhilarated about this partnership with GCG, marking a new epoch in 2mee’s journey.”