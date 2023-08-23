GiG powers launch of new challenger Mooir eGaming 

Share Facebook

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) continues to maintain its commercial momentum by announcing that it will power the launch of an online casino property for the Isle of Man-based operator, Mooir eGaming Limited.

The partnership will see GiG provide its fully customised online casino solution and player account management (PAM) platform for the launch of Mooir eGaming’s new property.

Mooir eGaming, licensed in the Isle of Man, is a new challenger in the online casino group. It plans to launch its initial ‘W6’ brand in early 2024, focusing on providing the best value offers and responsible digital entertainment experiences for online casino players.

Stephen Trimble, CEO of Mooir eGaming Limited, said: “After a careful selection process, we are delighted to have chosen GiG as the core PAM solution to power our new casino brand. GiG’s expertise in regulated markets, the flexibility of its software, and innovative features align closely with our values and aspirations. The entire team at Mooir is excited about what this partnership will bring.”

2023 trading has seen GiG expand its partner portfolio (sportsbook and casino) to 60 active brands. The technology group has added Betsson’s RIZK and the South American gambling group Enjoy SA as new customers.

Welcoming Mooir eGaming onboard, Marcel Elfersy, CCO of GiG, said: “Enabling our customers to deliver new localized experiences is a core strength of our B2B offering. We’re looking forward to this new relationship with the team at Mooir, as we know we can drive growth through the continued improvement and iteration of our technology and based on the strength of the partnerships we build.”