SBC News GiG powers launch of new challenger Mooir eGaming 

GiG powers launch of new challenger Mooir eGaming 

Ted Menmuir August 23, 2023 Europe, iGaming, Latest News, Technology Comments Off on GiG powers launch of new challenger Mooir eGaming 

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) continues to maintain its commercial momentum by announcing that it will power the launch of an online casino property for the Isle of Man-based operator, Mooir eGaming Limited.

The partnership will see GiG provide its fully customised online casino solution and player account management (PAM) platform for the launch of Mooir eGaming’s new property.

Mooir eGaming, licensed in the Isle of Man, is a new challenger in the online casino group. It plans to launch its initial ‘W6’ brand in early 2024, focusing on providing the best value offers and responsible digital entertainment experiences for online casino players.

Stephen Trimble, CEO of Mooir eGaming Limited, said: “After a careful selection process, we are delighted to have chosen GiG as the core PAM solution to power our new casino brand. GiG’s expertise in regulated markets, the flexibility of its software, and innovative features align closely with our values and aspirations. The entire team at Mooir is excited about what this partnership will bring.”

2023 trading has seen GiG expand its partner portfolio (sportsbook and casino) to 60 active brands. The technology group has added Betsson’s RIZK and the South American gambling group Enjoy SA as new customers.

Welcoming Mooir eGaming onboard, Marcel Elfersy, CCO of GiG, said: “Enabling our customers to deliver new localized experiences is a core strength of our B2B offering. We’re looking forward to this new relationship with the team at Mooir, as we know we can drive growth through the continued improvement and iteration of our technology and based on the strength of the partnerships we build.”

Tags

Check Also

GiG: wrong to look at LatAm from a European perspective

GiG: wrong to look at LatAm from a European perspective

The complexity of the LatAm gaming sector should never be underestimated according to David Bonnefous, …

SBC News Juroszek family takes biggest slice of ‘undervalued’ GiG

Juroszek family takes biggest slice of ‘undervalued’ GiG

The Juroszek family has become the largest individual investor in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), increasing …

SBC News Sportnco unifies shareholder vote to bolster GIG future 

Sportnco unifies shareholder vote to bolster GIG future 

Following the news that ex-Sportnco shareholders have formed a concerted action that now represents 8.2% …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2023 | Manage cookies