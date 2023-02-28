OneFootball lays-off 150 staff to minimise Web3 costs

Share Facebook

OneFootball is to reduce its headcount by approximarly 150 staff members, as leadership revises its cost base attached to the development of its Web3 platform.

At the close of February, company Founder and Chief Executive Lucas von Cranach issued an internal announcement confirming that OnnFootball would reduce its headcount from 470-to-320 employees.

The announcement follows December lay-offs of 60 staff members, as OneFootball moves to reduce its corporate headcount by at least a third of the size that it operated in 2022.

The Berlin-based venture, which has raised €400m in venture capital, underlines the continued growth of its football app that caters to “an audience of 130 million fans each month.”

2022 saw OneFootball garner its ‘Unicorn Status’ after raising $300m from a Series-D funding round, as investors backed the launch of ‘OneFootball Labs’ – a new ventur branded as the ‘Web3 transformer’ of global football.

This launch would see new decentralised blockchain components added to OneFootball’s proprietary media and content platform, allowing audiences to benefit from a Web3 marketplace for NFT collectables, airdrops, games and challenges.

OneFootball Labs is a joint venture formed with Animoca Brands and Liberty City Ventures, backed by Everest Ventures Group. Furthermore, Series-D investor Dapper Labs has been approached to develop collectable items for the venture as the creator of CryptoKitties, NBA Top Shot, NFL All Day, UFC Strike.

OneFootball’s Web3 marketplace has been built on Dapper Labs FLOW blockchain, which last August announced its first NFT collectables partnership with Serie A.

The Serie A partnership coincided with the beta-launch of the new Aera by OneFootball – the purpose-built Web-3 marketplace for OneFootball audiences.