ComeOn Group has strengthened its senior management team by announcing the appointment of new product leads for its casino and sportsbook units.

Updating the market, ComeOn confirms the appointment of Aaron Lowe as Director of Casino effective 1 November.

Lowe joins the company from Mr Green, the European online gambling subsidiary of William Hill, where he served as Head of Gaming (2020-2022).

An expert in online casino management and product development, Lowe holds further tier-1 gaming experience at Entain Plc and Jackpotjoy Group.

ComeOn’s new Director of Casino will report directly to Chief Product Officer (CPO) Cristiano Blanco and will be responsible for the casino verticals across all brands and markets.

Blanco commented: “Aaron is a leader with profound casino knowledge and a vast understanding of how to create a long-term sustainable value proposition to our customers. In addition to his proven track record, Aaron is bringing a lot of energy and innovative ideas that will benefit our products and customers.”

Further changes see ComeOn welcome Jonathan West as Director of Sportsbook, charged with developing the next phase of ComeOn sports betting offering across regulated markets.

West joins ComeOn’s senior management from Casumo, where he served as Sportsbook Director and holds extensive experience in sportsbook operations and product development following stints at BetVictor and MoPlay.

He will further report to CPO Blanco, who added: “The sportsbook business is a key pillar of ComeOn’s growth strategy and we are delighted to have Jonathan leading our sportsbook business to the next stage.

“Jonathan is combining extensive product and trading experiences as well as know-how in proposition management and will guide our sportsbook vertical to the next stage of acceleration.”