Entain hails ARC as most effective monitor of gambling harms 

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Entain has celebrated the development and coverage of its ‘Advanced Responsibility and Care’ (ARC) programme which operates across 22 active markets.

Hosting its second annual ‘Entain: Sustain’ ESG event, ARC was branded as a game changer for safer gambling, providing real-time predictive modelling on customer behaviour and engagement with products.

The programme’s proprietary built ‘Protector Model’ is reported to have generated over one million safer gambling customer interactions across Entain’s global brand portfolio, leading to a significant reduction of risk-associated behaviour.

The Protector Model encompasses 26 markers of protection, utilising data from an activity-based algorithm operating across the group’s technology platforms.

Risk criteria monitored by the programme include unusual deposits; increased time spent on sites; use of multiple payments types, and declined deposits.

Operational benefits have seen ARC help Entain compliance and customer care teams better evaluate player risk profiles, leading to early interventions and improving the adoption of account management tools, such as deposit and play time limits.

“The UK has been the first market to go live with the next generation of ARC, and is now fully live and operational across all of the Group’s thirteen UK-facing brands, bringing with it a suite of enhancements,” Entain declared.

Since its implementation, the programme has seen 41% of medium/high-risk customers move to low/no-risk following an intervention, with 95% remaining at a de-escalated level.

In addition, over 90% of higher-risk customers set gambling controls following an intervention, with 43% decreasing their deposits in the following eight weeks.

Overall 51% of higher-risk customers reduce risk levels month-on-month following interventions led by ARC.

Of significance, Entain underscored the independent evaluation of ARC’s accuracy on customer interventions which has been assessed by EPIC Risk Management.

A harm-minimisation specialist, EPIC noted that ARC exceeded a 90% accuracy rate on modelling and predicting player harms.

Entain said it welcomes all safer gambling organisations and regulatory bodies to help develop the ARC programme across markets, subsequently improving player safety and reducing gambling harms.

Group CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen commented: “I am incredibly proud of the lead we have taken in so many areas of ESG. We are doing so because it is the right thing to do for our customers, for our communities, and for our colleagues.

“It is also the best way to ensure the long-term success and sustainability of our business. Being a socially responsible company is not just important for us, it is at the heart of our purpose.

“ARC is proving to be a game changer in enhancing player safety, while our programmes to promote diversity and support grassroots sport are delivering meaningful change.”