Light & Wonder bolsters loyalty muscle acquiring House Advantage

Light & Wonder Inc has entered a definitive agreement wot acquire all assets of gambling loyalty and retention solutions supplier House Advantage LLC to advance its “cross-platform ambitions”.

Founded in 2004, House Advantage is a Las Vegas and India-based studio that develops customised loyalty solutions for gambling, hospitality and leisure industries cbuilt by its proprietary ‘HALo Platform’.

House Advantage collects data from multiple systems across land-based and digital channels and aims to facilitate the delivery of tailored marketing programs and incentives.

“Loyalty is no longer just about a player’s card; it’s about the player journey across all touchpoints,” explained Matt Wilson, interim Chief Executive Officer of L&W

“By welcoming the HA team to L&W, we are strengthening our position and accelerating the transformation and growth of our systems business to drive greater value for our customers.

“The addition of HA’s industry-leading software and technology solutions allows us to capitalise on the growing convergence of digital and land-based gaming. With HALo, we gain a powerful omnichannel player loyalty solution that complements our current product family and enables us to deliver a truly differentiated offering.”

The acquisition will see House Advantage Founder and CEO Jon Wolfe, become SVP and President of Global Systems and Services at Light & Wonder.

Wolfe will be joined by 20 House Advantage employees, who will strengthen Light & Wonder engineering and product development teams.

“By joining Light & Wonder, we will be able to expand the reach of our solutions and gain resources to accelerate the development of cutting-edge technology to help customers optimise player management,” added Wolfe.

“Convergence of disparate platforms and unification of data across these platforms into a contiguous customer experience is our hallmark, and we’re excited that Light & Wonder shares our player-centric mindset and our vision for creating a converged, cross-platform future.”