SBC News Light & Wonder bolsters loyalty muscle acquiring House Advantage

Light & Wonder bolsters loyalty muscle acquiring House Advantage

Ted Menmuir October 7, 2022 iGaming, Latest News, North America, Technology Comments Off on Light & Wonder bolsters loyalty muscle acquiring House Advantage

Light & Wonder Inc has entered a definitive agreement wot acquire all assets of gambling loyalty and retention solutions supplier House Advantage LLC to advance its “cross-platform ambitions”.

Founded in 2004, House Advantage is a Las Vegas and India-based studio that develops customised loyalty solutions for gambling, hospitality and leisure industries cbuilt by its proprietary ‘HALo Platform’.

House Advantage collects data from multiple systems across land-based and digital channels and aims to facilitate the delivery of tailored marketing programs and incentives.

“Loyalty is no longer just about a player’s card; it’s about the player journey across all touchpoints,” explained Matt Wilson, interim Chief Executive Officer of L&W

“By welcoming the HA team to L&W, we are strengthening our position and accelerating the transformation and growth of our systems business to drive greater value for our customers.

“The addition of HA’s industry-leading software and technology solutions allows us to capitalise on the growing convergence of digital and land-based gaming. With HALo, we gain a powerful omnichannel player loyalty solution that complements our current product family and enables us to deliver a truly differentiated offering.”

The acquisition will see House Advantage Founder and CEO Jon Wolfe,  become SVP and President of Global Systems and Services at Light & Wonder.

Wolfe will be joined by 20 House Advantage employees, who will strengthen Light & Wonder engineering and product development teams.

“By joining Light & Wonder, we will be able to expand the reach of our solutions and gain resources to accelerate the development of cutting-edge technology to help customers optimise player management,” added Wolfe.

“Convergence of disparate platforms and unification of data across these platforms into a contiguous customer experience is our hallmark, and we’re excited that Light & Wonder shares our player-centric mindset and our vision for creating a converged, cross-platform future.”

SBC News Light & Wonder bolsters loyalty muscle acquiring House Advantage

Tags

Check Also

SBC News Endeavour finalises $800m buyout of OpenBet from Light & Wonder

Endeavour finalises $800m buyout of OpenBet from Light & Wonder

The sale of Light & Wonder’s (L&W) sportsbook business OpenBet has been finalised, as Endeavour …

SBC News Light & Wonder seeks new CEO as Cottle exits transformed business

Light & Wonder seeks new CEO as Cottle exits transformed business

Light & Wonder Inc (formerly Scientific Games Corp) has confirmed that Barry Cottle has resigned …

SBC News David Mann promoted to CEO role at Swintt

David Mann promoted to CEO role at Swintt

Igaming software developer Swintt has appointed David Mann to head the company as CEO, stepping …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2022 | Manage cookies