Genius Sports launches In-Play MultiBet to deliver live same-game acca betting

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Genius Sports has announced a major product launch, bringing its AI-powered In-Play MultiBet solution to market in time for the ongoing NFL season and ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Branded as the next evolution of accumulator/parlay bets, the In-Play MultiBet solution will allow Genius’ client sportsbooks to offer automated live odds, enabling their customers to add-or-change multi-bet wagers during live play or intervals.

The solution will deliver greater depth and variety for accumulator/parlay bets, as players will be able to modify bets mirroring in-play actions, providing “customers greater control over their wagers and enhanced margins for sportsbook operators.”

An AI-engineered product, the In-Play MultiBet solution has been trialled and tested by the sportstech’s Genius Sports LiveTrading division.

In-Play MultiBet will be rolled out for NFL, Premier League, Liga MX, and dozens of FIBA basketball and FIVB volleyball league matches.

“Combining same game parlays with the unstoppable growth of in-play betting is a breakthrough innovation for us and our partners,” said Jack Davison, Chief Commercial Officer of Genius Sports.

“Starting with the biggest sports event of the year, the FIFA World Cup, InPlay MultiBet will enable our partners to unlock bigger margins and drive engagement between key match events and breaks.”