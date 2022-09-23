GiG seeks continued North American momentum as new hub opened

Share Facebook

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has continued its focus on North American expansion, opening a new hub for the region this week.

The new centre will be led by by Co-founder Ben Clemes, who will take on the role of President of GiG North America, and is due to open during Q2 of 2023.

London-based GiG stated that the development marks a continuation of its ‘strengthening of the strategic commitment’ experienced in the region, where the sports betting sector has been growing at a rapid pace.

Clemes said: “The first decision that I made with GiG was the move from Malta to Marbella to set up a hub to support our growing B2B businesses, and I am very inspired to make this next move to the US to establish GiG further into the North American office.

“The timing is perfect, with the full integration of Sportnco into our next generation of platform technology developed specifically for the North American market. In addition to supporting GiG Media growth with their strategy across the Atlantic. It has been 15 years since I set foot in Europe and I am excited to be moving back to where my gaming career started.”

Since the repeal of PASPA in 2018, GiG has taken on an increasingly significant role in the North American market, beginning with the powering of the Hard Rock brand in New Jersey.

In the past few months, the firm has announced the launch of PlayStar in New Jersey, gained approval to enter Pennsylvania, and entered in an agreement with Crab Sports in Maryland ahead of the state’s anticipated sports betting launch early next year.

Additionally, the firm’s media division has applied for regulatory approval in several states, building upon the 19 states where it is already operational.

Jonas Warrer, Chief Marketing Officer and MD of GiG Media said “Expansion into the US with a permanent hub for our operations is the natural development for our business unit, and I’m delighted we are able to take that next step.

“We have enjoyed fantastic growth over the last few years, firmly cementing ourselves as one of the leading marketing and media service providers in our industry and this is an outstanding opportunity for us to build on those successes, establishing a firmer foothold in North America.”

Highlighting the firm’s commitment to the US, the North American hub builds upon GiG’s acquisition of Sportnco, which has coincided with the development of its nex-gen platform tech tailored for the North American market.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, remarked: “We have strong aspirations for North America as part of our global strategy, and with the integration of Sportnco and completion of our next generation of technology within the platform, the timing is perfect to further establish GiG operationally into the continent to capitalize on each and every opportunity.

“With Ben’s long history at GiG, product expertise and local knowledge there is no one better to lead the US team.”