Entain is strengthening its esports portfolio in its Baltic and Nordic markets, with a particular focus on Estonia, while esports betting volume continues to grow across both regions.

The LSE gambling group has partnered with DATA.BET, a Czech-based B2B sports solutions firm with a speciality in covering esports markets. The firm will provide Entain with its full suite of esports solutions.

This includes its odds feed, risk management tools, bet builder, and engagement widgets like a pitch tracker, scoreboards, and live video streaming. Entain and DATA.BET have mapped out a joint objective of increasing the gambling group’s presence in esports in the Baltics and Nordics.

“We are thrilled to partner with DATA.BET who are renowned for being the leading esports provider and who share the same passion and commitment for esports as we do,” said Hendrik Ahuna, Director of Sportsbook at Entain NCE.

“DATA.BET’s deep understanding of the esports ecosystem and its growing influence among modern audiences makes the collaboration a perfect fit. Together, we aim to elevate esports and deliver the best experience and entertainment to the fans across Baltics and Nordics regions.”

The deal will cover 10,000 esports events monthly including Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, Valorant, League of Legends, with plans for additional titles to be added further down the line.

Entain has been significantly expanding its international presence over the past few years, including via acquisition. Enlabs is one of its key local propositions in the Baltics and Nordics regions, headquartered in Stockholm and with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, Malta, Marbella and Minsk.

Esports is a particularly lucrative market in the Nordics, while the region is set to gain another key national market in 2027 – Finland. Regarding esports betting, revenue from the regional scene in the Baltics alone is estimated to reach €4.2m by the end of 2025, according to Statisia.

“This partnership sets a high bar for product excellence,” said Otto Bonning, Head of Sales at DATA.BET. “Our role is to power that ambition with an esports layer that’s rich in content and strong on risk, enabling consistent margins and a best-in-class customer experience.

“We’ve aligned on a clear roadmap to scale, with more Entain brands scheduled to join the rollout next.”