FIRST and Light & Wonder join OpenTag in 10Bet deal

10Bet has become the first operator to launch a combined sportsbook, casino and platform package developed by FIRST, Light & Wonder (L&W) and OpenTag.

The operator is rolling out the product in multiple regulated markets, accessing FIRST’s sportsbook, L&W’s content and aggregation services, and OpenTag’s platform technology through a single agreement.

Yuval Klein, Head of Marketing at 10Bet, said: “This partnership gives us unmatched access to world-class sportsbooks, elite gaming content, and a rock-solid platform backbone. We can use this offering to expand into new markets, delivering consistent, high-quality experiences and grab market share.

“This strategic combination marks the first deployment of a truly comprehensive B2B offering – spanning sportsbook, casino aggregation, original content, and platform – under one integrated deal.”

Market focus

The collaboration is being positioned as a solution for operators looking to expand in Latin America and other regulated regions.

FIRST is supplying its sportsbook technology stack including latency-free pricing, risk management controls and scalability aimed at supporting margin growth and retention.

L&W will contribute both proprietary titles and aggregation infrastructure. Its portfolio includes games from ELK Studios, such as Pirots, as well as in-house releases like Huff N’ Puff. The aggregation hub also supports third-party integrations.

Magdalena Podhorska Okolow, VP Commercial MD Europe at L&W, added: “Light & Wonder is thrilled to have been selected to provide casino content exclusively to operators that will benefit from this best-in-class sports and casino turnkey package.

“We continue to prioritise LatAm and partner with highly respected, proven providers such as FIRST. We are proud that L&W’s gaming aggregation technology will help set a new standard in the turnkey service that targets operators with the highest ambitions and growth plans.”

OpenTag’s platform underpins the offering, centralising sportsbook, casino and live content into one system. It is designed to streamline integration and compliance processes while simplifying operator control.

Tom Light, CEO of FIRST, concluded: “By combining FIRST’s sportsbook excellence, L&W’s game innovation and aggregator tech, and OpenTag’s full platform suite, we are delivering Tier 1 solution architecture under one unified partnership.

“10Bet’s fast adoption across multiple jurisdictions demonstrates both the global demand and turnkey readiness of our offering. With the 10Bet integration underway, this partnership signals a new era of Tier 1 B2B engagement – fast to market, easy to deploy, and built for scale in emerging regulated gaming territories.”