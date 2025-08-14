Share Facebook

Brazil is gearing up for a major regulatory shift as the Ministry of Finance finalises the National Betting System (SINAPO) – a new central hub designed to bring all betting operators under one roof.

Built by the Secretariat of Prizes and Betting (SPA), the platform looks to unify oversight at both federal and state levels, giving regulators and consumers a clearer picture of which firms are playing by the rules.

The creation of a public register of licensed companies remains at the heart of the reform. Published on the SPA’s website, the list will make it easier for punters to see which operators are legitimate, while giving approved brands valuable benefits.

From smoother bank account openings to legal advertising and app store inclusion, the move is designed to make life easier for compliant operators, but harder for those outside the system.

More than just a name on the list

Perhaps the biggest lure for operators is the opportunity to use a bet.br domain – a digital stamp that signals full SINAPO approval. Securing it means going through NIC.br, clearing legal checks with state or district authorities, and getting the green light from the SPA.

To get through the door, operators have to meet every requirement in Law No. 14,790/2023. They must also plug into Brazil’s anti-money laundering network, Siscoaf, use geolocation to keep betting inside authorised borders, and have all systems approved by testing labs.

Tightening the net on ownership

The SPA has also detailed plans to dig deeper into who really owns Brazil’s betting brands. Under SINAPO, operators will need to disclose their entire corporate chain, from holding companies to individual shareholders.

This is aimed at stopping the same group from picking up multiple concessions across different states – a restriction rooted in Law No. 13,756/2018.

Ongoing shifts

Since Brazil’s regulated betting market officially launched on 1 January 2025, the scene has been moving fast. Lawmakers are already looking at additional measures that would affect both operators and players.

Last week, Senator Humberto Costa proposed raising the legal betting age from 18 to 21 and capping monthly deposits to the equivalent of one minimum wage, while allowing the Ministry of Finance to set extra daily or weekly limits.

The proposal also targets advertising, aiming to restrict betting promotions between 6am and 10pm, ban sponsorship of public sports, cultural or festival events, and stop all marketing aimed at under-21s.

Costa says these measures are intended to protect vulnerable players, citing cases where gambling has caused serious social harm and even diverted funds from essentials like tuition and daily living.

These steps build on earlier rules introduced since the market rollout, including bans on influencer or athlete endorsements, in-stadium ads and live sports betting promotions.

Brazil’s betting scene is expanding quickly, but regulators seem to be acting just as fast to make sure growth happens responsibly.