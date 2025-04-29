Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) has signed a five-year technical cooperation deal with the Secretariat of Prizes and Bets of the Ministry of Finance (SPA-MF).

The deal will see the solutions provider focus on identifying irregular betting activity in order to detect and stop efforts of manipulating outcomes.

IC360 Co-CEO, Scott Sadin, said: “The mission is to foster a culture of responsibility and provide a detection alert system for all stakeholders, to ensure that integrity is respected and sustainable for the Brazilian community.”

The partnership looks to reaffirm the Ministry’s commitment to the integrity of the betting market as well as protecting the Brazilian sports industry.

Sports safeguarding was written in as a key requirement of Brazil’s new ‘Bets’ regulatory regime, which governs the nationwide betting market launched on 1 January 2025.

Secretary of Prizes and Bets of the MF, Regis Dudena, highlighted: “Integrity entities such as IC360 play a fundamental role in supporting SPA’s activities, especially in identifying signs of manipulation of results, in addition to the structured exchange of information.

“With this agreement, both SPA and its partner integrity agencies expand their monitoring and inspection capabilities, promoting greater security and transparency in the sector.”

The pair concluded that their main focus point is to strengthen the security of the entire system, protecting the betting market, sports, and society as a whole.

Mitigating further risks

Since its inception, SPA-MF has introduced key regulations to organise the sector, which has developed haphazardly since betting was legalised in Brazil in 2018 and the nationwide market was subsequently launched this year.

Since the regulated market launch in January, only companies authorised by the SPA have been able to operate legally in the country.

The new rules aim to address existing issues by limiting harms associated with gambling, such as problem betting and excessive debt.

Measures included financial flow controls, a ban on credit for betting, the elimination of sign-up bonuses and mandatory identification of bettors through their Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) and facial recognition.