Yolo Entertainment further enhances Senior leadership with four new hires
April 22, 2025

Yolo Entertainment is experiencing a reshuffle of its Senior Management Team with four new hires.

Firstly, Yolo – part of the betting and technology firm Yolo Group and the operator of Bitcasino and Sportsbet.io brands – has announced Jock Jamieson-Black as Head of CRM and Regional Strategy.

Jamieson-Black has been described as experienced in the sector having previously spent six years in customer experience positions at Betway Group. Meanwhile, James Clark has been named Global Head of Content and SEO, joining from bet365 where he led editorial content and SEO strategy.

Furthermore, Abu Koroma also comes onboard as Director of Product Engineering. Yolo emphasised his ‘strong track record’ of building and scaling high-performing engineering teams. 

Finally, Charlene Cassar has been appointed as Global Head of BI & Data Science, following senior data roles at the likes of Gamesys and Eastrock Group.

Yolo Entertainment CEO, Matthew D’Emanuele, commented: “At Yolo Entertainment, our commitment to delivering an exceptional player experience starts with our people. That’s why we are delighted to continue attracting world-class talent from both within and beyond the iGaming industry.”

An ongoing expansion

It was only last month that the senior leadership at Yolo Entertainment underwent another shakeup with three promotions.

This included Chief Product and Technology Officer Ashley Abela Hardy, Chief Brand Officer Shane Anderson and Chief Data Officer Laura Nash.

“We’re excited to welcome Jock, James, Abu, and Charlene, with each bringing outstanding pedigree, deep expertise, and the kind of ambition and energy that perfectly reflect our culture,” Koroma added on the new appointments.

“We’re thrilled to have them on board as we continue to raise the bar for entertainment.”

