Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

GR8 Tech has announced the launch of its ULTIM8 Sportsbook iFrame to help operators tackle advanced challenges when it comes to sports betting.

The company has claimed that the product will focus on casino brands which are looking to upscale their sports betting offering, without the need in hiring a large team of sportsbook specialists.

The launch is also aimed at operators who no longer want what it described as ‘tech bottlenecks’ stunting growth.

Yevhen Krazhan, CSO at GR8 Tech, commented: “We dedicate a lot of time to talking to the market, and one thing kept coming up: too many products are built for entry-level needs. That’s fine… until it is not.

“Operators that grow beyond the basics often hit a wall. Their current platform needs improvement and differentiation that comes slowly, if at all; at the same time, switching to something new just means discovering another set of limitations down the line.”

Krazhan determined that there was a clear gap – a well-formed demand for a solution tailored to mature operators who know what their players want and are done settling for tech that slows them down or boxes them in.

Tackling such advanced challenges

In detail, the product enables operators to differentiate with content and a customisable front-end while maintaining full control over areas, such as player engagement and risk management. It also aims to boost revenue via an AI-driven toolset.

“ULTIM8 is built for results. Operators using our iFrame solution see up to 50% GGR uplift through features that come ready to deploy – odds personalisation, parlay tools, and dynamic cashout,” added Sergey Ghazaryan, CRO at GR8 Tech.

“Coupled with the geo-tailored layouts and widget-based frontend flexibility, these things give operators the ability to shape the ultimate experience for their audiences, while keeping full control over performance and profitability.”

The company also noted the quick launch time of the new product, promising customers live functionality within one week.

Ghazaryan continued: “GR8 Tech aims to become the first choice for operators looking for high-performance sportsbook-driven solutions.

“ULTIM8 Sportsbook iFrame is a very important step towards this goal – an ultimate showcase of our sportsbook expertise, packed in a convenient, easy-to-integrate form, tailored to the demands of the mature operators that have been unanswered up until now. Well – not anymore.”

In recent weeks, Krazhan spoke to SBC News about what operators are looking for from sportsbook technology, and what markets are going to be the biggest growth regions for the sector this year.

He said: “The majority of the solutions we deliver are sportsbook-driven, and our iFrame solution is exploding in demand. We expect it to power over 50+ brands by the end of 2025.

“There are a few things that make us different. First, our geo-specific approach. We don’t only localise content; we localise the entire solution, from payments to user experience.

“Second, we are helping operators increase their profit margins, not just run the same playbook as everyone else. And third: we actually do what we say we’ll do. That’s underrated in this industry.”