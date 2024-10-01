Share Facebook

Formula 1 has announced 96M as its official betting partner in Asia.

The deal looks to offer exclusive content, innovative betting opportunities, and a ‘forward-looking perspective’ on the future of both industries.

The Asian online casino platform has stated an ambition to give fans a deeper understanding of the sport and the knowledge to make informed betting decisions.

A statement from 96M read: “96M will offer a thrilling array of exclusive betting options specifically designed for the Asian market.

“From daring pre-race predictions to in-play wagers that keep the adrenaline pumping, this partnership promises to elevate the viewing experience for fans of all levels.”

The deal officially commences ahead of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

188BET was F1’s official asian sponsor under a five-season agreement with Interregional Sports Group (ISG), which came to an end this year.