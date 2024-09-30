Infront joins global sports betting integrity body IBIA

Share Facebook

Infront has joined the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) as an Associate Member.

The company joins more than 125 sports betting brands under the IBIA partnership portfolio, and deepens its commitment to betting integrity, secure information sharing and cooperation within the space.

Infront is set to deliver more than 70,000 annual events to its global client base from 2025 onwards, including a recent data partnership with the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

On the IBIA membership, Chris Catling, Head of Infront Bettor, said: “By becoming part of this esteemed global network we gain valuable intelligence, enabling us to detect and address suspicious betting patterns swiftly and effectively.

“This partnership strengthens our compliance and offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with key stakeholders worldwide on policy development to help shape a safer, fairer and more sustainable future for the betting industry.

“As a relatively new business in this space, aligning with an organisation of IBIA’s credibility is crucial for demonstrating our commitment to transparency and integrity, one of the core values of Infront.”

By becoming an IBIA member, Infront will receive access to the association’s monitoring network which targets suspicious betting activity. The firm will also tap into compliance guidance relating to emerging regulations across various licensed markets.

The total annual handle of IBIA members surpasses $300bn, making up a total of 50% of the global commercial regulated land-based and onlines sports betting sectors. IBIA is also a partner of FIFA, UEFA, and the IOC – significantly boosting its fight against corruption.

Welcoming Infront to the association, Khalid Ali, CEO of IBIA, added: “I am delighted to welcome another major player in the sports betting ecosystem as a member of IBIA.

“Infront is a globally recognised organisation that will deliver a significant amount of tennis products to the betting industry from 2025.

“Infront and IBIA are committed to working together to ensure the highest levels of integrity for that product and to protect all sports from betting-related corruption.”