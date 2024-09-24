BetConstruct’s blockchain journey continues with FTN token swap

BetConstruct goes all in on blockchain infrastructure

Viktor Kayed September 24, 2024 iGaming, Latest News, Sportsbook Comments Off on BetConstruct goes all in on blockchain infrastructure

BetConstruct has unveiled its latest innovative lineup of products, launching in time for SBC Summit Lisbon. 

Summarised in a single video featuring company CEO Vigen Badalyan, the products offer a different approach to the market that utilises the newest trends in technology.  

First in line is the firm’s Ortak offering – a blockchain-powered platform that serves as an NFT marketplace, integrating digital collectables with the capabilities of game development companies and partners like Pragmatic Play and Evolution. 

Another feature of the NFT offering includes a calculator to estimate NFT collection outcomes, together with an Ortak index to track performance. Assets can be traded by NFT holders for a transaction fee of 2.5%.

The next product is a Mutuari platform, which allows users to borrow and lend by using their NFTs as collateral. This is combined with a white-label solution that gives partners the opportunity to create their own systems.    

Additionally, BetConstruct has also launched its Last Battle loyalty program, which features 80 levels used to increase player engagement in combination with Ortak and the Crypto Exchange Platform. 

Finally, Badalyan also provided an updated on the development of the YoCerberum and the “world’s first 3D virtual casino”, created to integrate the rest of BetConstruct’s blockchain ecosystem. 

These all will be at the heart of BetConstruct’s participation in this year’s SBC Summit in Lisbon.

Tags

Check Also

SBC News FeedConstruct supports increased visibility of Women’s handball

FeedConstruct supports increased visibility of Women’s handball

FeedConstruct – BetConstruct’s sports data and streaming firm – has renewed its partnership with the …

Betclic CEO Nicolas Béraud calls for regulation of French igaming

BetConstruct launches Circusbet.fr in France with Gaming1

BetConstruct has partnered with Gaming1 in launching a new sportsbook licensed in France named Circusbet.fr. …

SBC News BetConstruct unveils latest sports pool solution

BetConstruct unveils latest sports pool solution

BetConstruct has announced the launch of its sports pool solution, Pool Masters.  The solution will …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2024 | Manage cookies