BetConstruct goes all in on blockchain infrastructure

BetConstruct has unveiled its latest innovative lineup of products, launching in time for SBC Summit Lisbon.

Summarised in a single video featuring company CEO Vigen Badalyan, the products offer a different approach to the market that utilises the newest trends in technology.

First in line is the firm’s Ortak offering – a blockchain-powered platform that serves as an NFT marketplace, integrating digital collectables with the capabilities of game development companies and partners like Pragmatic Play and Evolution.

Another feature of the NFT offering includes a calculator to estimate NFT collection outcomes, together with an Ortak index to track performance. Assets can be traded by NFT holders for a transaction fee of 2.5%.

The next product is a Mutuari platform, which allows users to borrow and lend by using their NFTs as collateral. This is combined with a white-label solution that gives partners the opportunity to create their own systems.

Additionally, BetConstruct has also launched its Last Battle loyalty program, which features 80 levels used to increase player engagement in combination with Ortak and the Crypto Exchange Platform.

Finally, Badalyan also provided an updated on the development of the YoCerberum and the “world’s first 3D virtual casino”, created to integrate the rest of BetConstruct’s blockchain ecosystem.

These all will be at the heart of BetConstruct’s participation in this year’s SBC Summit in Lisbon.