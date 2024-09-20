SBC Summit takes Lisbon by storm with a full house

Share Facebook

Next week’s SBC Summit is taking over Lisbon with 25,000 delegates set to partake in hundreds of events across the Portuguese capital, resulting in a huge economic impact on the city.

Many of the events are part of the SBC Summit and will take place in venues such as Feira Internacional de Lisboa (FIL), MEO Arena, Myriad by SANA Hotel and Casino Lisboa. These events are further supported by multiple dinners and parties organised by both SBC and the participating exhibitors and sponsors.

Spanning four days, from Monday, 23 September to Thursday, 26 September 2024 at FIL, the event will occupy more than 110,000 square metres of exhibition and conference space. It will welcome more than 600 exhibitors and over 600 expert speakers.

A closer look at nine of the major elements to the event, it is no surprise that SBC Summit is rivalling the famous tech conference Web Summit in its impact on the city. Among the elements on show next week include:

SBC Founder and CEO, Rasmus Sojmark remarked: “The response to the SBC Summit has been outrageous. The SBC Leaders Summit is fully booked. Same with the SBC Football Championship at Benfica Stadium. We will have a full house at the Poker Championship. We have an industry record of 1,300 guests at our SBC Awards and more than 5,000 people at our Infinity Lisbon closing party. Everyone who’s anyone will be in Lisbon next week.”

SBC is also bringing several globally renowned names to Lisbon next week to allow delegates to hear their unique perspectives on success or enjoy their talents at Infinity Lisbon. Some of these include:

Tony Hawk (Legendary Skateboarder, Celebrity & Entrepreneur)

Sir Tim Berners-Lee (Inventor of the World Wide Web)

Merab Dvalishvili (UFC Champion, Spribe Ambassador)

Rubens Barrichello (Formula 1 Legend, Softswiss ambassador)

Luís Figo (Portuguese Football Legend, Digitain Ambassador)

Peter Schmeichel (Danish Football Legend)

Javier Mascherano (Argentinian Football Legend, Smartsoft Ambassador)

Laura Woods (English Sports Presenter)

Darude (World Famous DJ)

Miss Monique (World Famous DJ)

Don Diablo (World Famous DJ)

Sojmark added: “It’s no wonder there has been such a big demand given the big names we are bringing to Lisbon for the SBC Summit. It’s part of our commitment to build the most rewarding experience possible for our delegates.”

Anticipating the demand for the SBC Summit, SBC enlisted locally-based destination management provider Leading.pt to help manage the move to the new location, and the firm has been pleased with the show’s impact.

Leading.pt Managing Partner João Paulo Oliveira declared that the interest for hotel rooms in Lisbon had been impressive for a new event in the city. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen such strong demand around an event. Lisbon is going to be bouncing with people going to the FIL.”

Get your ticket to the SBC Summit