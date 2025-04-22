Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

BetConstruct is doing its part in the fight against match-fixing thanks to its Sportsbook Risk Management tool.

According to data from the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), the sports sector is at an increasing risk of manipulation. In 2024, the monitoring body reported that it had received a total of 219 alerts of suspicious betting activity.

While this is still below the average number for the years between 2020 and 2023, it still constituted a rise of 17% compared to the 187 total signals reported in 2023 alone.

To aid in the efforts against this, BetConstruct’s tool helps operators monitor players in real-time and detect irregular betting patterns that could potentially pose risks, essentially contributing to the preemptive striking of emerging threats.

The tool deploys a system that categorises players based on their behaviours and unique profiles. Besides real-time tracking and active detection, another key feature includes direct communication channels with partners.

BetConstruct utilises the full spectrum of its portfolio at hand, including the market expert teams behind Odds Comparison, FeedConstruct, and Umbrella, to monitor both winning and losing players to apply the necessary restrictions.

Highlighting the advantages its monitoring tool provides in today’s digital world, BetConstruct stated: “As live betting and mobile platforms continue to evolve, with players having instant access to real-time information, sportsbooks face new challenges.

“BetConstruct’s Sportsbook Risk Management tool has been designed to help operators meet these challenges.

“Offering live control, predictable turnover, and the ability to swiftly respond to emerging threats, BetConstruct’s tool helps sportsbooks create safer and more profitable environments.”