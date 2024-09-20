QuinnBet makes first move into Welsh rugby with Ospreys

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

QuinnBet has been named the official betting partner of Ospreys – one of the four professional rugby union teams from Wales.

The partnership, covering the 2024/25 season, marks the operator’s debut in the sport and will see the QuinnBet logo displayed on the back of shorts of the home and away kits and the side of shorts for the European kit.

Niall McPartland, Head of Commercial and Sponsorship at QuinnBet, commented: “It is a real privilege for us to commence this partnership with Ospreys Rugby, a club with a rich history and strong tradition of success.

“Ospreys have become one of the dominant forces in Welsh rugby, producing numerous players who have gone on to represent Wales at the highest level. QuinnBet continues to increase its loyal customer base across Wales, and our other licenced jurisdictions, namely the UK and Ireland, where rugby is hugely popular.

“The partnership with Ospreys is therefore a fantastic opportunity to showcase our brand to rugby fans across the UK, Ireland and further afield.”

A key focus of the new deal is promoting safer gambling awareness in sports. QuinnBet emphasised that it treats its responsible gambling duties with ‘significant importance’, having been awarded the Independent Safer Gambling Standard from GamCare.

McPartland added: “We will utilise the partnership to promote our brand in conjunction with Safer Gambling, which is integral to our business and which Ospreys is fully supportive of. We would like to wish everyone at the club the very best for the season ahead.”

QuinnBet was launched in 2017 and is regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), and in Ireland by The Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) of Ireland.

Ospreys CEO, Lance Bradley, noted: “We are pleased to welcome aboard QuinnBet in what is not only their first partnership in club rugby, but their first ever in Wales. From early conversations, it was clear they fully support the ambitions of the club and we look forward to developing our relationship throughout the season.”