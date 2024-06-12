DEBET becomes front of shirt sponsor at Wolves

Share Facebook

Wolves has announced an agreement with DEBET which will see the betting brand become the club’s new principal and front of shirt partner.

The sponsorship – which covers the next two seasons – has been named the biggest in the Premier League club’s history.

It will see the Vietnamese operator’s logo feature on the front of Wolves’ playing and training kits for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons.

Alan Alger, spokesperson for DEBET, commented: “This is a historic deal for DEBET and everyone is already excited for next season to begin and to see the branding on the shirts and throughout the stadium.

“Wolves is a prestigious club and everyone at DEBET is proud to be part of the biggest principal partner deal the club has ever signed.”

DEBET was established in 2019 and has since seen significant growth in the Southeast Asian region.

The two-year deal will end as the new gambling sponsorship laws come into place at the start of the 2026/27 season, with the White Paper laying out that betting brands will no longer be allowed to feature on the front of Premier League shirts.

DCMS did however state that these few years before the removal comes into force should “allow clubs a grace period to transition away from their existing sponsorship agreements”, yet several clubs have made the decision to form new betting partnerships.

For example, Betano recently became Aston Villa’s new principal and front-of-shirt partner in a two-year deal that will see the Kaizen Gaming-owned operator’s logo featured on the front of the team’s men’s team’s kits starting from the 2024-25 season.

On Wolves’ new partnership, Russell Jones, the club’s General Manager for Marketing and Commercial Growth, added: “We are delighted to announce this record partnership between Wolves and DEBET.

“Since our discussions began, we’ve been impressed with their professional approach, and their appointment of knowledgeable individuals, who will be dedicated to making sure this partnership is a success.

“We look forward to working with DEBET over the next two seasons to grow the presence of both brands internationally.”