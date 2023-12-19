Radim Haluza named STS CEO in 2024 management shuffle

Share Facebook

STS has announced significant changes in the composition of its Management Board and Supervisory Board from 2024.

As one of the top sports betting operators in Poland, STS has now named Radim Haluza as its new CEO. He will also remain in his current position of CEO of Entain CEE, the new owner of STS Group.

Mateusz Juroszek, STS’ current CEO, commented: “Changes in the STS S.A. management aim to sort out the structure and operations within the company and Entain CEE. I will continue to be actively involved in the development of Poland’s largest sports betting companies – nothing is going to change in this respect.”

Juroszek remains on the STS team as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and is also a Member of the Entain CEE Board of Directors.

“My primary activities at the moment are to focus on strategic goals and oversee their implementation both at STS and Entain CEE. Operational management will instead be the task of Radim Haluza,” Juroszek added.

He also emphasised that the group’s priority is to continue to grow in Poland – where the betting market is growing dynamically – and to exploit opportunities for growth across the region with Entain CEE.

Entain CEE is a joint venture of the London-listed Entain Group and EMMA Capital, an investment company from the Czech Republic, and the Juroszek Family.

The venture was founded in 2022 to generate growth in the betting and gaming sector in the CEE region via local partnerships. It aims to grow further by enabling Entain to connect with leading regional operators.

Furthermore, the remaining composition of the Management Board, managerial structure and plans for growth in the Polish market remain unchanged, the group explained.

As part of the Entain Group, STS utilises the knowledge, solutions, technology, and access to capital within a broad and international group of companies.