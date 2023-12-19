GamCare highlights importance of levy transition being “without disruption”

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

GamCare has suggested that, if done correctly, the proposed statutory levy on the UK’s betting industry can represent a “generational shift” in the gambling harms sector.

However, the gambling charity also emphasised its concern about the transition period between now and when the levy is implemented, as it wants to make sure services and support are provided to those that need it “without disruption”.

GamCare’s comments come from its published response to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport’s (DCMS) consultation on the proposed statutory levy on the gambling industry featured in the UK government’s white paper, which was published in April.

The now-closed consultation sought stakeholder’s opinions on the levy’s structure, which aims to raise £100m per year by 2027 for gambling research, education and treatment across England, Scotland and Wales, proposing a 1% fee on gross gambling yield for online operators, with land-based betting shops and casinos paying around 0.4%.

With approval from the DCMS and Treasury, the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) will distribute funding to the NHS, which will take the principal role of ‘main commissioner of treatment‘.

However, the government is proposing that research, prevention and treatment will have individual commissioners.

UK Research and Innovation will be the research commissioner – 10-20% of funding for the Gambling Research Programme establishment.

NHS will be the treatment commissioner – 15-30% of funding to help with prevention, early intervention and education.

Commissioner for prevention is yet to be picked – 40-60% of funding for treatment and support services.

Within its response to the statutory levy proposal, GamCare stated that it was “pleased” with the levy, but added that while multiple commissioners mean “targeted funding”, overlapping between the three areas means there needs to be a “clear direction” to reduce long-term gambling harms.

The charity also said in a statement: “We’re pleased that this new system provides the long-term funding security for organisations across Great Britain working hard to reduce gambling-related harms.

“Having multiple commissioners means targeted funding, but there is a lot of overlap between research, prevention and treatment that can’t be ignored.

“We are recommending that the government implements a National Strategy that unites the three new commissioners with the shared ambition to set a clear direction to reduce gambling harms in the long term.”

A Levy Board (including the Department for Health and Social Care and Department for Science, Innovation and Technology) and an informal Advisory Group (experts from the third sector, research community and with a lived experience background) will also provide support on the distribution of levy funds and how they should be spent.

On this aspect, GamCare noted: “We have a long history of embedding and learning from lived experience, as does much of the third sector. When work is co-produced with lived experience it helps to reduce barriers to treatment and makes interventions more effective.

“Therefore, it is vital that the expertise of people with lived experience of gambling-related harm is central to decision making for the levy – helping to inform and improve service provision in the third sector.”

GamCare also echoed the thoughts of Gambling Minister Stuart Andrew that the transition to the statutory levy must not cause any disruption to the current support services being provided to those who need it most.

The charity added that if executed correctly, the levy can help provide a “generational shift in the gambling harms sector”.

“We are also concerned about the transition period between now and the implementation of the statutory levy. We want to ensure that services are available and working so that people who need support get it at the right time and without disruption.

“Last year, our National Gambling Helpline received 44,049 calls, and 9,009 people attended structured treatment or an Extended Brief Intervention. Each of the individuals contacting us deserve the highest quality and most accessible care during the transition.

“The statutory levy represents a generational shift in the gambling harms sector. If it’s done right, the levy is an opportunity to bring together research, prevention and treatment, helping to prevent gambling harms and providing the best care for people who need it.”