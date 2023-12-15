EPIC and Entain to educate minor MLB stars on gambling harm

Share Facebook

EPIC Global Solutions and the Entain Foundation US have formed a deal with Major League Baseball to help educate minor league players on the risks of gambling.

The partnership will see newly rebranded EPIC provide the MLB’s minor league players with lived experience educational sessions focusing on responsible gambling and wider mental health initiatives.

“We are pleased to be able to support baseball to take a proactive stance on player protection against gambling-related harm through our innovative lived experience approach, sharing the stories of those who have experienced gambling disorder first hand,” said Ben McGregor, Director of Sports Partnerships at EPIC Global Solutions.

Formerly EPIC Risk Management, it was just this week that the firm announced the completion of a significant rebranding as it became ‘EPIC Global Solutions’.

This move enabled the firm to enhance its focus on providing solutions for gambling harm prevention, and to provide a better reflection of its evolution and scale of operation.

McGregor continued: “Working with such an iconic American institution provides a unique opportunity to not only help the players connected to every franchise, but also the wider supporter base across the country, who can learn more about the potential effects of gambling harm through the increased profile this program will generate.

“We thank Major League Baseball and Entain Foundation US for providing this platform for wider awareness.”

The sessions are set to begin in 2024 and EPIC Global Solutions is expected to visit minor league teams during the Spring Training session to deliver its sessions.

EPIC has been operating for over a decade and is making a push to make itself one of the leading consultancies in the US when it comes to responsible gambling and gambling harm prevention.

This deal makes up part of a wider partnership that EPIC enjoys with the Entain Foundation US. The two companies have joined forces to create educational sessions for a series of sports teams and leagues in the US to achieve a shared goal of reducing the risks of gambling harm.

“We believe that EPIC’s impressive program facilitators, including an ex-minor leaguer, will communicate critical insights on gambling harm prevention in relatable and compelling ways,” added Quest Meeks, VP Sports Betting & Compliance at MLB.

“Our younger minor league players in particular are coming into the league at a time when mobile sports betting is an increasingly prominent part of the sports ecosystem. We want to help those players avoid gambling-related pitfalls that can derail not only their careers, but also their day-to-day lives more generally.”

The partnership sees the pair go into college and university campuses to speak with student-athletes, as well as provide training sessions for the player associations of some of the major professional sports.

“Entain Foundation US is proud to support EPIC Risk Management’s effort to educate the Major League Baseball community about problem gambling,” added Martin Lycka, Entain’s Senior Vice President for American Regulatory Affairs and Responsible Gambling and Trustee of Entain Foundation US

“We must take a preventative approach to gambling harm, particularly those involved in sports, so educating the baseball community on responsible gambling practices is a critical measure.”