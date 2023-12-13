EPIC rebrands to display its Global Solutions

Share Facebook

EPIC Risk Management has announced the completion of a significant rebranding as it becomes ‘EPIC Global Solutions’.

The move enables the firm to enhance its focus on providing solutions for gambling harm prevention, and to provide a better reflection of its evolution and scale of operation.

Paul Buck, EPIC Global Solutions founder and chief executive, commented on the move: “We are excited to unveil our new brand identity, which we believe better reflects our values and mission and the territories in which we work.

“This rebranding effort represents a significant milestone for our company, ten years since our inception, and we look forward to continuing to serve our partners with the same level of excellence they have come to expect from us across a decade of providing gambling harm prevention.”

It’s a rebranding that will see the company operate under a new logo and visual identity, as it looks to continue its global growth after recently branching out further into the Americas.

EPIC Global Solutions director of marketing, Michael Clarkson, added: “When we were founded in 2013, we were the first to put lived experience at the heart of everything we do, and will continue to do so as EPIC Global Solutions.

“The company’s new image has been crafted to better represent its position as a global leader in providing solutions to the long-standing issue of gambling-related harm, emphasising making the organisation’s proposition more effortless to understand for US audiences – a location of significant ongoing growth for EPIC.

“EPIC as a brand is about its people, especially its lived experience facilitators, and their fantastic work. The service EPIC provides is highly emotional, warm, and powerful, and we felt throughout this process that we needed to make sure that the visual message connected to those traits. It was like a book with an amazing story, but the cover didn’t do it justice.

“Now we have something that we can be proud of, and after a fantastic first decade, the transformation to EPIC Global Solutions sets us up for another amazing decade ahead.”