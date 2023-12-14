Kambi to supply Bingoal sportsbook across Belgium & the Netherlands

Share Facebook

Kambi has signed a long-term partnership with Bingoal – a well known operator in both Belgium and the Netherlands.

The deal will see the Malta-headquartered platform provider supply its complete sportsbook to Bingoal across its online and retail channels.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and Co-Founder, commented: “We are delighted to announce our new agreement with Bingoal, an established European operator with a strong brand and a legacy of industry success that spans more than three decades.

“This partnership further establishes Kambi as the sportsbook provider of choice in regulated European markets, and we look forward to supporting Bingoal by driving its online and retail success to new heights.”

In detail, Brussels-based Bingoal will replace its current third-party sportsbook provider with Kambi’s sports betting technology and services, which will be integrated with Bingoal’s proprietary player account management system.

Kambi’s sportsbook will power Bingoal’s online operations in the two aforementioned regions, as well as its retail network of over 350 betting outlets and press shops in Belgium.

The launch of Bingoal’s ‘new and improved’ sportsbook is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, Bingoal praised Kambi for its ‘proven track record of success’ with existing partners in regulated European markets, including Belgium and the Netherlands, which benefit from Kambi’s products such as Bet Builder and AI-powered trading capability.

“We are excited to partner with Kambi and to integrate its best-in-class sportsbook into our operations,” added Joeri Impens, CEO of Bingoal.

Speaking with expertise – with the family-owned company having had more than 30 years of experience in offering online and offline sports betting and casino games – Impens Praised Kambi for its ‘high level of performance and innovation’.

“We believe that the addition of its award-winning technology and services will be crucial as we look to fulfil our sportsbook ambitions in both Belgium and the Netherlands,” he concluded.