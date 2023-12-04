M88 Mansion steps up MENA expansion as Icons Series sponsor

Share Facebook

M88 Mansion has been named the official sportsbook partner of the Icons Series Golf Tournament for the MENA edition.

Taking place 23-24 February 2024, the exclusive sponsorship sees the Asian betting company work with the golf tournament as it aims to continue its growth and expansion globally and further its offering at the Yas Links Golf Course.

Head of Marketing Rosette Siriban commented: “M88 Mansion will always look to explore fresh opportunities to expose our brand to global audiences. We have a surprise feature in store for ICONS, which will provide entertainment to global fans from both franchises.”

The deal – brokered by Nick Hunter of P11 – will aim to bring an ‘unprecedented blend of sporting brilliance and world-class entertainment’.

The pair have promised to provide fans and participants with a ‘golfing spectacle’ including a fan-focused experience that ‘transcends golf’.

In detail, the audience will also be able to access behind-the-scenes content from the captains, players and even caddies.

“We are delighted to welcome M88 Mansion to the Icons family and we are thrilled to be working with such an industry heavyweight such as M88 Mansion, who share our vision for delivering a world class product with a focus on innovation and fan engagement,” added Icons Series Founder & CEO, Thomas Brookes.

The bookmaker has highlighted its expectations of the collaboration, stating that it is set to ‘redefine the boundaries’ of sports and entertainment, offering an extraordinary platform for fans and participants alike.