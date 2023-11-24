Swedish regulator to be assessed following significant market change

Share Facebook

The Swedish National Audit Office, Riksrevisionen, has officially begun an audit of Spelinspektionen to assess the effectiveness of the regulator’s authority over the country’s gambling market.

In November 2022, the market underwent a significant change after the Riksdag – the country’s highest decision-making assembly – ordered all B2B gambling companies to have a licence with Spelinspektionen by 1 July 2023 in order to operate.

Since then, the number of companies which the Swedish regulator manages has increased, with it currently standing at approximately 600 licence and permit holders.

Meanwhile, to help foster a healthier and safer gambling market, a series of measures were also introduced by the Riksdag in May of this year.

Riksrevisionen highlighted how all operators in the country required a licence when the Swedish gambling market was re-regulated in 2019 with the aim to “regain control of the gambling market, increase channelisation and protect Swedish consumers”.

In addition, the audit office said that due to the legislation changes being relatively new, there is also “a lack of practice”, hence the audit.

The audit will be conducted in two phases – a preparatory phase where the audit will be designed and planned out, followed by a secondary phase where information will be gathered and analysed.

Riksrevisionen’s review of Spelinspektionen is scheduled to be published in September 2024.