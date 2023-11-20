Charlotte Hornets fifth in bet365’s American sports portfolio

Share Facebook

bet365 has been named the official mobile sports betting partner of NBA team Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets now become the fifth US professional sports team in the Stoke-based operator’s American sports portfolio, joining the Washington Commanders (NFL), Colorado Rockies (MLB), Cleveland Guardians (MLB) and San Antonio Spurs (NBA).

The deal marks the first market-access agreement between an operator and a sports team in North Carolina, which is aiming to launch a regulated online and mobile market between January 8, 2024 and June 2024.

With several high-profile sporting franchises and the ninth-largest population in the US, North Carolina is anticipated to be a booming market.

A bet365 spokesperson commented: “Everyone at bet365 is thrilled to partner with the Hornets, as we launch our iconic sports betting brand in North Carolina.

“The Hornets’ rich and dynamic history is deep rooted in the Queen City community, and we’re abuzz to become part of their exciting future.”

The gambling company will now gain branding and signage at Spectrum Center, on the team’s website andsocial media platforms, as well as their app.

Meanwhile, bet365 branding will also be seen on the team’s television and radio game broadcasts.

The betting brand continues to place great focus on expanding in the US sports scene, and only last week did it secure a renewal of its title sponsorship for the US Darts Masters, gaining further exposure in the country after initially introducing its operations to New Jersey in 2019.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with bet365,” added Hornets Sports & Entertainment Chief Revenue Officer, Jacob Gallagher.

“Since the day Governor Cooper signed sports wagering into law at Spectrum Center in June, we sought a partner that would help us provide our fans with new, additional opportunities to engage with their favourite sports teams.”

Gallagher expressed his confidence in bet365 being a ‘great fit’ for the organisation in helping the franchise achieve its goals.

Some in-arena signage is set to be activated beginning with tonight’s Hornets NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Milwaukee Bucks, such as the placement of the bookmaker’s logo on the Spectrum Center courtside baseline aprons.