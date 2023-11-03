Genius Sports granted temporary licence in Maine as market goes live

Share Facebook

Genius Sports has been awarded a temporary gaming licence from the Maine Gambling Control Unit (MGCU).

The sports betting market in the US state has officially gone live today following a 15-month regulation journey, and Genius’ quick entry into the sector further strengthens the UK-founded group’s position in the North American wagering industry.

The London-headquarter sports technology company now holds 43 licences, or equivalent, in North America across US states, territories and tribal areas as well as in Canada, providing its products and services to top sportsbooks.

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, highlighted: “We are honoured that the Maine Gambling Control Unit has awarded Genius Sports its temporary gaming licence to enable sportsbooks to access our full suite of solutions including our ground-breaking BetVision streaming tool.”

Milt Champion, Director of Maine’s Gambling Control Unit, had released the proposed rules for gambling back in January, and explained at the time that it was important to “move slowly” to get everything right.

Betting in the state is reportedly expected to generate between $3.8m and $6.9m in revenue, on top of $64m from casinos and other legal gambling in 2022.

“Powered by the highest quality official data, our products are proven to help sportsbooks drive trading profits and cost efficiencies while engaging players at every step,” Locke added.

Having secured a strong foothold in the US over recent years and a listing on the NYSE, Genius Sports is the exclusive distributor of NFL official league data, and powers over 98% of the regulated North American sportsbook market.

The company also provides the league, as well as several of its member clubs, a number of interactive fan engagement tools, helping to grow the NFL’s global audience and enhance its understanding of the modern football fan.