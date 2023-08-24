DAZN Bet gains GGL licence as European momentum continues

Share Facebook

DAZN Bet has been given a licence from the Gluecksspiel (GGL) to offer its sports betting services in Germany.

The operator is now joining a growing number of betting companies on the country’s white list, such as Jackpot50, Tipico and 888, which have also been cleared to roll out their product offers.

DAZN Bet informed SBC Media: “As already announced a few months ago, DAZN Bet, a new and independent platform for sports betting, will soon be launched in Germany. More info on this will be published shortly.”

Responsibilities of the GGL range from issuing licences to fighting against illegal gambling in the country, with the latter recently being ‘of highest priority’.

Originally formed in April 2022 in a collaboration with Pragmatic Gaming, DAZN Bet is owned by the sports media streaming service DAZN.

Speaking at SBC Summit Barcelona in the same year as the betting platform’s debut, Shay Segev, DAZN CEO, underscored that sports betting was simply “a further enabler” to build its full-service platform which aims to cater for all engagements with sports.

He said: “We will use betting simply as an enabler of our portfolio. DAZN has been built to be a sports destination platform and we don’t see sports betting as a destination in itself; that will always be sports.”

It was from Segev’s appointment as CEO in January 2022, taking on full responsibilities after a tenure as Co-CEO, that the company first indicated that it was looking beyond streaming subscriptions.

The former CEO of Entain Plc was branded as an ‘indispensable asset’ for DAZN to scale up its business and help expand its customer offering with new verticals to enjoy alongside its sports broadcasting service.

The company continues to make significant expansion in the European betting market, and in late 2022, DAZN Bet was also welcomed by Italy’s regulator as the company launched its sportsbook service powered by Bet Class Italia SRL.

This saw the brand make its soft-launch debut at the beginning of December “to test and build-up its Italian sportsbook offering for local audiences”, after first making its official market debut in the UK a few months prior.

At the time of DAZN Bet’s formation, Ashley Lang, CEO of Pragmatic Solutions, said: “It’s an honour for us to partner with DAZN. We know that fans want more integrated, immersive, and interactive experiences, and through our exclusive partnership with DAZN, we can deliver this.”