James Curwen becomes CEO of Yggdrasil

Yggdrasil has announced that James Curwen is joining the group in October as CEO, after Bjorn Krantz signalled his intention to depart the role.

Currently the Chief Online Officer of OPAP, Curwen will assume a leadership role that has been occupied by Krantz since April 2022, when he took over the Yggdrasil helm from Founder Fredrik Elmqvist.

Despite the impending exit, the online gaming company has outlined that Krantz will continue to play ‘an active role’ in guiding the company and facilitating a seamless transition until his departure at the end of September.

Krantz said: “Since day one, my work with Yggdrasil has been focused on transformation, and as the company now enters the next phase of its global developments, it’s time for me to hand over the reins.

“James Curwen is an industry veteran; he will bring invaluable experience and leadership to the company as it enters the next phase of driving sustainable, profitable growth. It’s his time to lead.”

Curwen has been in his current position with the Greek operator since April 2021, with previous industry experience coming via roles as CEO of Golden Rock Studios and Chief Gaming Officer of Superbet, as well as a number of positions during a near six year stint at William Hill.

“The board is thrilled to announce that James Curwen has agreed to join us as the new CEO of Yggdrasil,” added Itai Frieberger, Yggdrasil’s Chair of the Board. “We believe he possesses the skills and experience to elevate the business to new heights.

“On behalf of the board, I want to express our gratitude to Bjorn for his hard work and dedication over the last four years at Yggdrasil.”