SBC News James Curwen becomes CEO of Yggdrasil

James Curwen becomes CEO of Yggdrasil

Jessie Sale August 23, 2023 Europe, Latest News, Sportsbook Comments Off on James Curwen becomes CEO of Yggdrasil

Yggdrasil has announced that James Curwen is joining the group in October as CEO, after Bjorn Krantz signalled his intention to depart the role.

Currently the Chief Online Officer of OPAP, Curwen will assume a leadership role that has been occupied by Krantz since April 2022, when he took over the Yggdrasil helm from Founder Fredrik Elmqvist.

Despite the impending exit, the online gaming company has outlined that Krantz will continue to play ‘an active role’ in guiding the company and facilitating a seamless transition until his departure at the end of September.

Krantz said: “Since day one, my work with Yggdrasil has been focused on transformation, and as the company now enters the next phase of its global developments, it’s time for me to hand over the reins.

“James Curwen is an industry veteran; he will bring invaluable experience and leadership to the company as it enters the next phase of driving sustainable, profitable growth. It’s his time to lead.” 

Curwen has been in his current position with the Greek operator since April 2021, with previous industry experience coming via roles as CEO of Golden Rock Studios and Chief Gaming Officer of Superbet, as well as a number of positions during a near six year stint at William Hill. 

“The board is thrilled to announce that James Curwen has agreed to join us as the new CEO of Yggdrasil,” added Itai Frieberger, Yggdrasil’s Chair of the Board. “We believe he possesses the skills and experience to elevate the business to new heights. 

“On behalf of the board, I want to express our gratitude to Bjorn for his hard work and dedication over the last four years at Yggdrasil.”

Tags

Check Also

Yggdrasil and Relax among latest round of Swedish B2B licence holders

Yggdrasil and Relax among latest round of Swedish B2B licence holders

Spelinspektionen, Sweden’s gambling authority, has confirmed new B2B licence holders, having implemented a new framework …

Reflex Gaming Showroom

Reflex Gaming to bring Yggdrasil game mechanics to UK LBOs

The UK LBO scene will see content from global slots developer Yggdrasil for the first …

SBC News The shortlists are in — meet the contenders for SBC Awards taking place at the majestic Palau National

The shortlists are in — meet the contenders for SBC Awards taking place at the majestic Palau National

SBC is excited to announce that the shortlists for this year’s SBC Awards 2022 ceremony, …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2023 | Manage cookies