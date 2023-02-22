Ontario market to ‘deliver great opportunities’ for Betsson

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Sweden-founded international gambling company Betsson has announced that it is now live in the province of Ontario, Canada.

Furthermore, a B2C offering has just been launched through Betsson’s global brand, Betsafe, including online casino and sports betting – in line with the operator’s outlined market strategy for the region.

Opening its borders last year, Ontario is Canada’s most heavily populated province, is home to several major sports teams and has delivered high-margins in betting turnover in recent reports.

Pontus Lindwall, President and CEO of Betsson AB, stated: “We are pleased to obtain the necessary licences to operate with both a B2C and B2B offering in the locally regulated online gaming market in Ontario.

“We are convinced that there are great opportunities for Betsson in Ontario in both the B2C and B2B channels as we bring a highly competitive offering to the market.”

After being granted operator and supplier licences for online gaming in the locally regulated market, Betsson has also received a supplier licence, which enables the group to also offer the sportsbook product on a B2B basis to other operators.

Betsafe’s products will run on the Strive Gaming platform, which is 40%-owned by Betsson, and will be available to customers in Ontario via the group’s apps and website.

The company has asserted that its product offering for Ontario has been localised to ‘deliver a North American player experience’.

Moreover, Betsson has recently declared its ‘best year in business’ having achieved four back-to-back record-breaking financial quarters for 2022.

The Stockholm-listed online gambling group’s corporate revenues stood at €777m, up 18% on FY2021 comparative results of €657m.

Betsson achieved a record-breaking Q4 performance to close year trading, generating revenues of €220m (Q4 2021: €157m), which benefited from the World Cup 2022 recognised as the ‘largest sports event ever’ experienced by its brands.