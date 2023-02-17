Share Facebook

International betting operator SKS365 has extended its long-running agreement with Sportradar, centred around live streaming various global sports tournaments.

The agreement will deliver content to SKS’ Planetwin365 streaming service, covering competitions such as the Bundesliga, NBA, Champions League qualifiers, the Copa del Rey, Copa Libertadores and Italy’s Serie C.

This will include 8,000 football fixtures, 20,000 live International Tennis Federation (ITF) events and 13,000 basketball matches, as well as live streaming of sports such as volleyball and hockey.

Troy Cox, SKS365 Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The opportunity to watch live sporting events is a fundamental element of the gaming experience. The agreement with Sportradar allows us to complete our offer with over 40,000 live events every year and put at the players’ disposal an integrated entertainment product which is set to satisfy the needs of all types of customers.

“From a preliminary analysis, we have noticed that this service, allowing customers to experience the excitement of the live event, has generated a positive impact on the business.

“For this reason, we are also developing the necessary technologies to make the gaming experience even more interactive both in our shops and online, following our omnichannel approach.”

The renewal is Sportradar’s second agreement with a prominent operator signed this year, following an extension of a deal with Betway covering provision of the Swiss firm’s ad:s platform and Audio Visual (AV).

Stefan Debus, Senior Director Audiovisual Global Commercial at Sportradar, remarked: “This agreement builds on our long-standing relationship with Planetwin365 and will help them create an immersive betting experience for customers old and new.

“The addition of streamed content from Sportradar on their website and mobile app provides a full entertainment package to engage betting customers for longer and enable them to make informed betting choices as the sporting action unfolds.

“Streaming services for retail, will allow each shop to customise their own content, creating a bespoke service with knowledge of their unique customers in mind.”