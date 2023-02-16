Playtech pursues ‘exciting opportunity’ in DFS and F2P with Inside the Pocket

Inside the Pocket (ITP) has secured one of its largest clients to date, partnering with B2B solutions provider Playtech to expand its reach among operator clients.

The aggregation platform hopes to roll out its free-to-play (F2P) and daily fantasy sports (DFS) product range to a ‘broader scope’ of companies via a localised, territory-by-territory approach.

ITP asserts that its services can function as a ‘key tool’ to Playtech’s operator partners for customer acquisition and retention, sitting alongside the latter’s existing suite of B2B products.

Anthony Evans, VP of Product Strategy at Playtech, said: “The international scope provided by Inside The Pocket’s content aggregation platform represents an exciting opportunity for Playtech.

“With open access to some of the best Free-to-Play, peer-to-peer DFS products and other agile content solutions, Playtech’s clients will have more versatile options than ever to drive diversified player engagement.

“ITP’s content aggregation platform also provides the requisite flexibility for newly regulated and maturing markets. We’re looking forward to how these games perform for the end user across this diverse range of markets.”

Earmarking F2P and DFS products as a ‘literal game-changing marketplace’ – posing lucrative opportunities for operators – ITP has highlighted the Americas as fertile ground for its offering.

The firm noted that DFS has a strong background in the US and Canada, where the products proved popular for years prior to the launch of regulated sports betting across the country.

It is true that some of the most well known brands in the US, notably FanDuel and DraftKings, both started off in the DFS space prior to the repeal of PASPA in 2018, moving into sports betting after.

South America has also been circled by ITP, which has noted Playtech’s ‘significant cash flows and crossover synergies’ in the region.

Hussain Naqi, Founder and CEO of Inside The Pocket, said: “Obviously, we’re thrilled to announce this partnership with a powerhouse provider whose reputation for excellence continues undimmed.

“This key integration allows ITP to serve as a tool for Playtech to offer their customers a responsive acquisition tool, amid an already revered B2B toolkit.

“Consequently, we can offer different sportsbooks something that is positively delineated from existing versions of F2P/DFS to help them supersede and surpass their local rivals.”

Naqi reiterated that ITP’s DFS and F2P solutions enable effective retention and engagement whilst also compliance in non-regulated territories, using a series of game formats.

He added that the firm is ‘adding a range of new products and game types to our ever expanding portfolio’, such as pay-to-play products and pools-based fantasy games’.

The agreement with Playtech provides a significant kickstart to 2023 for the firm, which partnered with betting gamification company Low6 last year, shortly before the latter’s adoption of a new brand identity.