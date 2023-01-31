‘Major boost in North America’ as IBIA takes in Fanatics Betting and Gaming

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) revealed that Fanatics Betting and Gaming is joining the group.

The company – which is the online and retail sports betting division of the Fanatics digital sports platform – joins more than 45 companies and 125 sports betting brands in the IBIA.

“IBIA is delighted to welcome a major globally recognised brand into our association,” said Khalid Ali, CEO of IBIA. “Fanatics Betting and Gaming’s decision to join IBIA is a major boost for the association in North America and follows an increasing number of US based businesses becoming members of IBIA.

“The company will be integrated into IBIA’s global betting integrity network, which consists of many of the world’s largest regulated sports betting operators. Fanatics Sportsbook’s decision to join IBIA demonstrates its desire to utilise the best integrity protection available globally for its sports betting product.”

The Fanatics Sportsbook, in partnership with the Washington Commanders, recently became the first retail sportsbook to open inside an NFL Stadium – in Maryland.

The operator has underscored that it is initially focusing on rolling out its sports betting platform via retail, with mobile to follow later in the year.

Andrew Wright, SVP Trading at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, added: “Partnering with the International Betting Integrity Association is an important step in providing our customers with a secure trading environment as we begin to roll out our sports betting platform in 2023.

“IBIA is an important international institution that monitors the global betting markets of their regulated members providing much needed analysis and monitoring of potential betting irregularities.”