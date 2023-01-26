Share Facebook

IMG has revealed it is producing Channel 4’s streams of England men’s UEFA Nations League matches, European Qualifiers and International Friendlies for the next two years

The sports, events and media company will create the live match feed and highlights show for the channel’s remaining 14 games throughout 2023 and 2024, starting with England’s European Qualifier against defending champions Italy on 23 March.

IMG will also deliver UEFA’s regular magazine show to partners, alongside digital and social content for 4Studios.

Barney Francis, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Production at IMG, stated: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our production partnership with Channel 4 and helping to bring their distinctive and innovative tone to live sports.

“We’ve built a reputation as best-in-class for our football production, working with partners and broadcasters to deliver premium coverage to fans around the globe from our world-leading production hub.”

The deal marks an extension of IMG’s agreement to produce Channel 4’s coverage of England’s six UEFA Nations League fixtures last year.

The group also currently produces the channel’s live coverage of Betfred Super League rugby, which is being shown on free-to-air television for the first time in the competition’s 26-year history.

“At Channel 4 we’re really excited to be showing the next 14 England matches terrestrial television for the next two years,” added Pete Andrews, Channel 4’s Head of Sport.

“The Euro 2024 campaign starts here, live and free on Channel 4. We can’t wait to start working on these new matches with IMG, who presented really exciting proposals for the coverage.”

The enhanced deal adds to the global football production credits of IMG which also includes the World Cup, AFCON, the EFL highlights show for ITV, and UEFA Champions League coverage for US network, CBS. IMG is also the Premier League’s international production partner.

