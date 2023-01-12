Oddin.gg rolls out in the Balkans in partnership with MaxBet

Share Facebook

Eastern European betting operator MaxBet has signed an agreement with supplier Oddin.gg, covering three jurisdictions.

Lauded by Oddin.gg as the ‘first step’ in the firm’s expansion into the Balkan region, the agreement will cover Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Republic of Srpska autonomous region and Montenegro.

The deal will cover provision of Oddin.gg’s esports betting odds feed, risk management and iFrame solutions, which were leveraged last year by the likes of SIS, RETAbet and TrustDice.

Darko Živanov, Maxbet’s CEO, remarked: “MaxBet has been constantly growing, and we are always on the lookout for new ways to improve our offerings.

“The partnership with Oddin.gg is a logical step for us, since it gives us access to the highest quality esports betting services and market insights. Esports, as a whole, is an incredibly interesting and high-potential area for betting, not just in our region but in the entire world.

“The trends we are seeing right now point towards esports as a new and emerging betting space, and we could not stand on the sidelines. We wanted to offer our users the absolute best in the industry, and that is why we chose Oddin.gg.”

MaxBet specialises in offering both sports betting and casino products in the aforementioned markets of Serbia, Montenegro and the Republic of Srpska, and plans to ‘kickstart growth’ in Africa in the future.

The firm has a presence in esports, and intends to bolster this offering in partnership with Oddin.gg. The deal follows a major enhancement of its casino operations just before New Years Eve, acquiring Serbian firm El Dorado Slot Clubs, along with its 11 gaming arcades.

Marek Suchar, Oddin.gg’s Co-Founder and Managing Director, said: “MaxBet is a well-known company in Eastern Europe, and one that has made incredible moves in the last 20 years.

“We are extremely excited to be able to help them with our iFrame offering, and also to start providing our services in an entirely new market – the Balkans. We are always on the lookout for possible partners in new regions, and MaxBet is definitely a partner we look forward to working with.

“Although we were not yet active in the Balkan region, the audiences for both sports and esports betting are prominent there, and since we have the utmost faith in the quality of our services, we know that these will give MaxBet a significant edge in the market.”