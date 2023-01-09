Share Facebook

Kambi Group and Rush Street Interactive (RSI) have agreed to an extension of their long-running transatlantic sports betting partnership, eyeing up growth opportunities in new markets.

Stockholm-listed sports betting technology provider Kambi has further strengthened its standing in the North and South American markets via the renewal.

Kambi has served as RSI lead sportsbook solutions supplier since 2018, supporting the NYSE gambling group’s market launches across 15 states including New York, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, as well as Canada, Colombia and Mexico.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and Co-Founder, said: “RSI was the first US-based operator we partnered with post-PASPA, and it has been fantastic to witness RSI become one of the leading online gaming players in the Americas.

“This contract extension ensures Kambi’s sportsbook will continue to complement RSI’s proprietary technology and platform, which together will provide the basis for even greater success in the future.“

Specifics of the arrangement will see RSI continue to utilise Kambi’s sportsbook engine, which has been integrated into the NYSE firm’s gaming platform.

RSI aims to capitalise on 2022 gains moving into the new year, having launched the aforementioned Mexican gaming space in July of last year, although its Q3 results published in November did see somewhat of a slowdown in online casino revenues.

Kambi, meanwhile, is also seeking to build on the achievements and growth of the past year, having closed the final two months of 2022 with two separate deals, both in Latin America.

The first of these, clinched in November, was with Puerto Rico’s Liberman Media, and this was followed in late December by a partnership with Brazil’s Rei do Pitaco (RDP), as the global gaming industry eagerly awaits the full regulation of betting in the country.