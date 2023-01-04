Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

SoftConstruct and Genius Sports have resolved their legal dispute, which was centred around the latter’s ownership of sports data.

As a result of settling the litigation, SoftConstruct will recognise Genius’ ownership of said database rights, and has also signed a multi-year agreement with the firm.

This will see the London-based sports technology and data company supply the igaming firm with data for its BetConstruct and FeedConstruct channels.

Armand Pinarbasi, SoftConstruct CEO, remarked: “This deal enables us to service our customers with the best data. We can now look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship in the years to come.”

The settlement is the second reached by Genius in the last few months, following the resolution of its long-running dispute over Premier League, EFL and Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) data with Sportradar.

In 2020, Sportradar challenged Football DataCo’s (FDC) exclusive rights deal with Genius Sports’ BetGenius division, which granted the firm data from 4,000 FDC syndicated matches.

Resolving their dispute, Sportradar committed to not using unofficial instadia data scouting, the FDC maintained the right to licence and market its data and Genius retained the rights to provide the low latency data in question.

Commenting on the firm’s resolution with SoftConstruct, Jack Davison, Genius Sports’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Genius invests significant time, resource, and expertise in creating and developing market-leading technology and databases to collect and supply sports data products across the industry.

“We are delighted that the SoftContruct team have recognized this value and we look forward to working in partnership with them as we move forward.”