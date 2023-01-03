EEG refreshes leadership with Alex Igelman CEO appointment

Share Facebook

Alex Igelman has been confirmed as the new CEO of Esports Entertainment Group (EEG), ending a short recruitment search after the departure of Grant Johnson.

He will assume leadership of the firm, headquartered in St. Julians, Malta but active throughout Europe and North America, alongside Chair Jan Jones Blackhurst, former Las Vegas Mayor and Executive Vice President of Caesars Entertainment.

A 30 year career in gaming has seen Igelman, a gaming lawyer by trade and based in Toronto, co-found FairP2P and Esports Capital, whilst also working for the likes of MGM, Mirage Resorts, Wynn Resorts, Caesars and Bally’s in a legal capacity.

EEG’s new CEO remarked: “I am thrilled for the opportunity to join EEG at this important time in its journey and to work alongside someone as experienced and respected as the new Chair, Jan Jones Blackhurst.

“The company is making significant strides to refine its focus on creating a valuable esports brand and is initially looking inward at some of its key assets to kickstart this process.

“The company also owns certain valuable assets and relationships in the esports sector and there is a substantial growing addressable domestic esports betting market for the company to take a leadership position in.”

EEG has been without a CEO since 3 December, when the firm announced that long-term CEO and Chair Grant Johnson would be vacating his leadership position, at which point Blackhurst assumed the latter role.

Johnson’s departure followed some hurdles encountered by EEG over 2022, which explained in a May trading update that liquidity concerns were impacting its bottom line performance, leading to a need to readjust its portfolio.

The subsequent reorganisation saw the closure of the Vie.gg sportsbook website in the UK, Spain and New Jersey, followed by the withdrawal of SportNation and RedZone Sports from the British market.

On Igelman’s appointment, Blackhurst said: “We are excited to have Alex join the senior leadership team. He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and fresh perspective as we move the company forward. We welcome Alex to the company.”

Looking ahead, Igelman has been granted common stock and stock options in EEG, totalling 2,500,000 of each, which cannot be sold or transferred until the six month anniversary of the grant date.

“The company will continue to structure its operations and financial position to maximise value for shareholders,” Igelman concluded.

“I look forward to bringing my experience into the leadership of the company and to focus on the execution of these transformative initiatives.”